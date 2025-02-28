AIRLINK 186.40 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (0.93%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.69%)
FCCL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.37%)
HUBC 130.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
KOSM 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
MLCF 53.44 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.31%)
OGDC 212.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.18%)
PACE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.18%)
PAEL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.65%)
PIAHCLA 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.16%)
POWER 11.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 173.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.14%)
PRL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.04%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.46%)
SEARL 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.02 (-7.43%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.11%)
SYM 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-8.53%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.58%)
TRG 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.24%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Feb 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump to make English official US language, White House official says

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2025 09:55pm

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump will sign an executive order to make English the official U.S. language, a White House official said on Friday, for the first time in the country’s history.

The official did not provide a timing for the signing of the order, first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The United States has never had an official language at the federal level but some U.S. states designate it as their official language.

The Republican president has made opposition to illegal immigration a hallmark of both his White House runs and has embraced using English in public life.

During his first presidential campaign, Trump chided Republican rival Jeb Bush for speaking another language on the campaign trail. He told a news conference in New York in 2015 that “We’re a nation that speaks English.”

Trump’s executive order would rescind Democratic President Bill Clinton’s federal requirement that agencies and other recipients of federal funds provide language assistance to non-English speakers, the Wall Street Journal said.

Among the executive orders Trump has signed since taking office January 20 is one aimed at preventing taxpayer dollars from supporting illegal immigration, barring the use of federal money for migrants in the country illegally.

There are 32 U.S. states that have adopted English as their official language, according to ProEnglish, a group advocating English as an official language.

The issue has been problematic for certain states including Texas, where the use of Spanish in public life has sparked controversy over the years. A Texas state senator in 2011 demanded that an immigrant rights activist speak English not his native Spanish at a legislative hearing.

That rekindled a decades-old debate over whether it is proper to speak Spanish in Texas, which was once a part of Mexico and, before that, a part of the Spanish Empire.

The issue has been painful for many older Mexican-American Texans who recall being punished for speaking Spanish in school in the 1950s.

Donald Trump English official US language

Comments

200 characters

Trump to make English official US language, White House official says

At least 4 dead, 20 injured as blast rips through Darul Uloom Haqqania in KP’s Nowshera

Ramadan 2025: moon not sighted in Pakistan, first roza to be on March 2

KSE-100 Index closes over 500 points lower as selling persists

Islamabad says eight Pakistanis deported from US

Hutchison Ports presents $1bn investment plan to modernize Pakistan’s ports

Tiangong: Pakistan to send first astronaut to China’s space station

Sindh increases penalties: Late registration could cost vehicle owners up to Rs200,000

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Indus Motor’s profit jumps 179% to Rs4.9bn in 2QFY25

SBP’s rate cut cycle nears end, says brokerage house ahead of MPC

Read more stories