UAE-based Disrupt.com announces $100mn in AI-first ventures

Dubai, UAE: A Karachi-born now UAE-based company Disrupt.com has announced $100 million commitment to build and back artificial intelligence (AI)-first technology ventures worldwide.

The development comes at a time when venture capital funding is in decline globally, with MENA VC investments dropping 29% to just under $2 billion in 2024, and UAE funding decreasing by 8% to $613 million.

Amidst this downturn, Disrupt.com says it is taking a contrarian approach, leveraging their entrepreneurial expertise to empower the next wave of technology pioneers.

Pakistani founders leading global innovation

Founded by Aaqib Gadit, Uzair Gadit, and Umair Gadit, the Disrupt.com story traces back to Pakistan, where the three founders started their entrepreneurial journey in their university days.

Originally founded as Gaditek in Karachi in 2008, the company grew from a small office into a global player in the technology industry. It made headlines in 2022 with the $350 million acquisition of Malta-based Cloudways by US-listed DigitalOcean Holdings—the largest exit in the Pakistani tech sector to date. The exit positioned them to reinvest their capital and expertise through UAE-based Disrupt.com.

Disrupt.com has deployed over $40 million into its portfolio, supporting a mix of startups that they have built from scratch, co-built with external founders, and invested in as strategic backers.

Driving AI future and emerging technologies

The $100 million commitment announced by Disrupt.com is aimed to focus on five key areas: AI, cybersecurity, Web3.0, automotive technology, and retail innovation.

By targeting pre-seed to Series A stage startups with strong organic growth potential and clear paths to profitability, the venture builder aims to create sustainable businesses that could shape the future of industries worldwide.

“Now is the time to be doubling down to help build the next wave of startups that will shape the future of the world as we know it,” said founding partner Aaqib Gadit. “With Web 3.0 in its infancy and AI storming into our lives, the opportunity to problem solve and create businesses that will fit the needs of how people live and work is up for the taking.”

“This is an inflection point for innovation,” added founding partner Uzair Gadit. “The next big wins will not only come from the US or China. We believe that MENA and Pakistan have a key role to play in this transformation.”

The firm’s portfolio already includes ZigChain, a Web3.0 platform with 500,000+ users and hundreds of millions in managed assets, and PureSquare, a cybersecurity venture. It has also made strategic investments in AI-focused startups such as Agentnoon, an organisational transformation platform, and Ahya, a climate action scaling tool.

Pakistan’s role in global tech ecosystem

Despite shifting its headquarters to the UAE, Disrupt.com says it continues to draw talent from Pakistan, recognising the country’s rich pool of technical and entrepreneurial expertise.

The founders remain deeply connected to their roots, with an aim to ensure that Pakistani professionals play a significant role in the company’s success.

With a team of over 650 professionals globally, many of whom are based in Pakistan, the firm is an example of how local talent can make an impact on the world stage.