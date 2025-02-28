AIRLINK 186.40 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (0.93%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.69%)
FCCL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.37%)
HUBC 130.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
KOSM 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
MLCF 53.44 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.31%)
OGDC 212.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.18%)
PACE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.18%)
PAEL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.65%)
PIAHCLA 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.16%)
POWER 11.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 173.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.14%)
PRL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.04%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.46%)
SEARL 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.02 (-7.43%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.11%)
SYM 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-8.53%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.58%)
TRG 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.24%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Feb 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK minister resigns over overseas aid cut

AFP Published 28 Feb, 2025 06:42pm
Britain’s Minister Anneliese Dodds walks at Downing Street, on the day of a Cabinet meeting in London, Britain, January 7, 2025. Photo: Reuters
Britain’s Minister Anneliese Dodds walks at Downing Street, on the day of a Cabinet meeting in London, Britain, January 7, 2025. Photo: Reuters

LONDON: UK international development minister Anneliese Dodds Friday said she was resigning from the Labour government over cuts to overseas aid ordered by Prime Minister Keir Starmer to boost defence spending.

“Ultimately these cuts will remove food and healthcare from desperate people,” Dodds said in a letter to Starmer posted on X.

Starmer on Tuesday pledged to raise UK defence spending to 2.5 percent of GDP by 2027, but ordered the overseas development budget to be cut from 0.5 percent to 0.3 percent of gross national income to pay for it.

Dodds said while she believed defence spending needed to be increased as “the postwar global order has come crashing down”, she had hoped for a collective discussion on how to pay for it.

“Instead, the tactical decision was taken for ODA to absorb the entire burden,” she said, referring to overseas development assistance.

She voiced fears that plans to support the people of Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan, as well as climate change and vaccination programmes would now fall by the wayside.

Donald Trump dodges plea from Britain’s Starmer for Ukraine security guarantee

“It will be impossible to maintain these priorities given the depth of the cuts,” Dodds warned.

And she said that it would “likely lead to a UK pull-out from numerous African, Caribbean and Western Balkan nations”.

Dodds is the fourth minister to leave Starmer’s cabinet since his Labour party swept to victory in last year’s elections, ending 14 years of Conservative rule.

Earlier this month the UK leader sacked junior health minister, Andrew Gwynne, for making anti-Semitic, racist and sexist remarks in a WhatsApp chat.

In January, anti-corruption minister Tulip Siddiq resigned after being named in probes in Bangladesh into graft accusations.

And in November, Louise Haigh stepped down as transport secretary after revelations that she pleaded guilty to a criminal offence before becoming a member of parliament.

Ukraine Anneliese Dodds overseas aid

Comments

200 characters

UK minister resigns over overseas aid cut

Ramadan 2025: moon not sighted in Pakistan, first roza to be on March 2

KSE-100 Index closes over 500 points lower as selling persists

Hutchison Ports presents $1bn investment plan to modernize Pakistan’s ports

Tiangong: Pakistan to send first astronaut to China’s space station

Sindh increases penalties: Late registration could cost vehicle owners up to Rs200,000

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Indus Motor’s profit jumps 179% to Rs4.9bn in 2QFY25

SBP’s rate cut cycle nears end, says brokerage house ahead of MPC

OGDC’s profit down 44% in 2QFY25 amid lower sales, high taxes

Atal, Omarzai lift Afghanistan to 273 against Australia

Read more stories