Sindh increases penalties: Late registration could cost vehicle owners up to Rs200,000

The Sindh government’s Motor Registration Authority has raised the penalty for late vehicle registration by up Rs200,000.

According to a new notification, all imported and locally manufactured vehicles must be registered within 30 days of their Goods Declaration (GD)/Bill of Entry (BOE) or invoice date, failing which significant fines will be imposed.

The penalty structure sets fines starting from Rs10,000 for delays exceeding 30 days and increasing up to Rs200,000 for delays beyond six months.

S.No. Period of default of All Motor vehicle Penalty of default 1 BOE / Local Invoice date (period) exceeds thirty (30) days

and does not exceed sixty (60) days Rs.10,000/- 2 The Period exceeds sixty (60) days

and does not exceed ninety (90) days Rs.25,000/- 3 The period exceeds ninety (90) days

and does not exceed one hundred-twenty (120) days Rs.50,000/- 4 The period exceeds one hundred-twenty (120) days

and does not exceed one hundred fifty (150) days Rs.75,000/- 5 The period exceeds one hundred-fifty (150) days

and does not exceed one hundred eighty (180) days Rs.100,000/- 6 The period exceeds one hundred-eighty days (180) days Rs.200,000/- 7 In case of motorcycles / scooter/ EV-scooter, a penalty of fixed charges

will be imposed in case of default exceeds thirty(30) days from the date of Invoice/GD. Rs.5,000/- 8 In the case of rickshaw/public transport, a penalty of fixed charges

will be imposed in case of default exceeding thirty (30) days from the date of Invoice/GD. Rs.10,000/-

“If a motor vehicle, imported into the country by any owner or showroom motor dealer, or a motor vehicle manufactured in the country, or invoiced by any authorized showroom dealer or manufacturer, such motor vehicle shall be liable to be registered under section 23, within thirty (30) days from its date of Goods Declaration (GD) /Bill of Entry (BOE); in case of import, or from the date of invoice in case of local manufactured vehicles,” read the notification.

As per the notification, if a vehicle owner or showroom dealer does not register the vehicle within the required time, they will have to pay both the registration fee and a penalty. If the vehicle is sold before registration, the dealer or owner must complete the registration before handing it over to the buyer.

“In case of non-compliance… the Motor Registering Authority shall confiscate the motor vehicle and will be released only after registration of the vehicle and recovering the dues/taxes as prescribed by Government,” read the gazette

Talking to Business Recorder, Shah Muhammad, an auto dealer, said that the latest measure will hamper sales. “Business is already slow due to the prevalent economic conditions,” he said

“Previously, penalties applied only after 60 days, starting at Rs5,000 and reaching Rs20,000 for delays exceeding one year,” he explained.

“We have requested the government to either reduce the penalty or reverse its decision,” he said, adding that the decision may lead to several disputes which would be detrimental to the business.

Similar sentiments were shared by Muhammad Sabir Sheikh, former chairman, of the Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers APMA.

“The government’s decision does not make any sense, and was imposed without any consultation,” Sheikh told Business Recorder.

Apart from four-wheelers, specific fines have been imposed for two-wheelers and public transport, i.e. Rs5,000 penalty shall be imposed on motorcycles, scooters, EV-scooters, if not registered within 30 days.

Whereas, rickshaws and public transport will face a penalty of Rs10,000, if not registered within 30 days.