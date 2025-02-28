AIRLINK 186.40 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (0.93%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.69%)
FCCL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.37%)
HUBC 130.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
KOSM 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
MLCF 53.44 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.31%)
OGDC 212.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.18%)
PACE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.18%)
PAEL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.65%)
PIAHCLA 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.16%)
POWER 11.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 173.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.14%)
PRL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.04%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.46%)
SEARL 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.02 (-7.43%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.11%)
SYM 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-8.53%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.58%)
TRG 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.24%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Feb 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sindh increases penalties: Late registration could cost vehicle owners up to Rs200,000

Ali Ahmed Published 28 Feb, 2025 04:55pm

The Sindh government’s Motor Registration Authority has raised the penalty for late vehicle registration by up Rs200,000.

According to a new notification, all imported and locally manufactured vehicles must be registered within 30 days of their Goods Declaration (GD)/Bill of Entry (BOE) or invoice date, failing which significant fines will be imposed.

The penalty structure sets fines starting from Rs10,000 for delays exceeding 30 days and increasing up to Rs200,000 for delays beyond six months.

S.No. Period of default of All Motor vehicle Penalty of default
1 BOE / Local Invoice date (period) exceeds thirty (30) days
and does not exceed sixty (60) days		 Rs.10,000/-
2 The Period exceeds sixty (60) days
and does not exceed ninety (90) days		 Rs.25,000/-
3 The period exceeds ninety (90) days
and does not exceed one hundred-twenty (120) days		 Rs.50,000/-
4 The period exceeds one hundred-twenty (120) days
and does not exceed one hundred fifty (150) days		 Rs.75,000/-
5 The period exceeds one hundred-fifty (150) days
and does not exceed one hundred eighty (180) days		 Rs.100,000/-
6 The period exceeds one hundred-eighty days (180) days Rs.200,000/-
7 In case of motorcycles / scooter/ EV-scooter, a penalty of fixed charges
will be imposed in case of default exceeds thirty(30) days from the date of Invoice/GD.		 Rs.5,000/-
8 In the case of rickshaw/public transport, a penalty of fixed charges
will be imposed in case of default exceeding thirty (30) days from the date of Invoice/GD.		 Rs.10,000/-

“If a motor vehicle, imported into the country by any owner or showroom motor dealer, or a motor vehicle manufactured in the country, or invoiced by any authorized showroom dealer or manufacturer, such motor vehicle shall be liable to be registered under section 23, within thirty (30) days from its date of Goods Declaration (GD) /Bill of Entry (BOE); in case of import, or from the date of invoice in case of local manufactured vehicles,” read the notification.

As per the notification, if a vehicle owner or showroom dealer does not register the vehicle within the required time, they will have to pay both the registration fee and a penalty. If the vehicle is sold before registration, the dealer or owner must complete the registration before handing it over to the buyer.

“In case of non-compliance… the Motor Registering Authority shall confiscate the motor vehicle and will be released only after registration of the vehicle and recovering the dues/taxes as prescribed by Government,” read the gazette

Talking to Business Recorder, Shah Muhammad, an auto dealer, said that the latest measure will hamper sales. “Business is already slow due to the prevalent economic conditions,” he said

“Previously, penalties applied only after 60 days, starting at Rs5,000 and reaching Rs20,000 for delays exceeding one year,” he explained.

“We have requested the government to either reduce the penalty or reverse its decision,” he said, adding that the decision may lead to several disputes which would be detrimental to the business.

Similar sentiments were shared by Muhammad Sabir Sheikh, former chairman, of the Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers APMA.

“The government’s decision does not make any sense, and was imposed without any consultation,” Sheikh told Business Recorder.

Apart from four-wheelers, specific fines have been imposed for two-wheelers and public transport, i.e. Rs5,000 penalty shall be imposed on motorcycles, scooters, EV-scooters, if not registered within 30 days.

Whereas, rickshaws and public transport will face a penalty of Rs10,000, if not registered within 30 days.

Sindh Government auto sector penalty Vehicle registration Motor Registration Authority

Comments

200 characters

Sindh increases penalties: Late registration could cost vehicle owners up to Rs200,000

PSX observes volatility, KSE-100 up nearly 200 points

Hutchison Ports presents $1bn investment plan to modernize Pakistan’s ports

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Indus Motor’s profit jumps 179% to Rs4.9bn in 2QFY25

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Ramadan moon sighting

SBP’s rate cut cycle nears end, says brokerage house ahead of MPC

OGDC’s profit down 44% in 2QFY25 amid lower sales, high taxes

Afghanistan bat first against Australia in crucial Champions Trophy match

Uptick in inflation, water stress for crops likely

Read more stories