AIRLINK 186.90 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (1.2%)
BOP 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
CNERGY 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.3%)
FCCL 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.44%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.08%)
HUBC 130.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.26%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.55%)
KOSM 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.95%)
MLCF 53.35 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (4.14%)
OGDC 212.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.28%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.82%)
PAEL 41.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
PIAHCLA 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.06%)
POWER 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
PPL 173.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.11%)
PRL 34.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.73%)
PTC 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.05%)
SEARL 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -6.82 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SSGC 32.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.57%)
SYM 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-9.35%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.93%)
TRG 59.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.83%)
WAVESAPP 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,863 Decreased By -57.7 (-0.48%)
BR30 35,593 Decreased By -214.9 (-0.6%)
KSE100 113,302 Decreased By -482.4 (-0.42%)
KSE30 35,207 Decreased By -180.3 (-0.51%)
Feb 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SBP’s rate cut cycle nears end, says brokerage house ahead of MPC

  • Majority expect up to 100bps rate cut in key policy rate in upcoming MPC, AHL survey finds
BR Web Desk Published 28 Feb, 2025 02:37pm
Image generated by AI
Image generated by AI

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is expected to maintain its rate-cutting cycle and might opt to further reduce the key policy rate by up to 100 basis points (bps) on account of lower inflation and external sector stability, a brokerage house survey stated.

The survey found that 36.8% of the respondents expect a reduction of 100bps, followed by 21.1% predicting 150bps cut, while 10.5% anticipate a 50bps reduction in the policy rate, Arif Habib Limited (AHL) said in a report released on Thursday.

It added that a clear majority was in favour of a rate cut, with 74% anticipating the SBP would ease monetary policy. “Meanwhile, 26% believe the policy rate will stay the same at 12%,” it said.

In the previous meeting, the MPC decided to further cut the policy rate by 100bps to 12%. Cumulatively, the policy rate has been reduced by 1000 bps since June 2024.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to meet again on March 10 to decide on the monetary policy.

“The easing cycle is not over yet, we believe, but the runway for further rate reductions is getting shorter,” AHL said.

The brokerage house expects SBP to extend its rate-cutting cycle with another 50bps reduction in the upcoming monetary policy review, “bringing the policy rate to 11.5%”.

“Given the sharp decline in inflation and stable reserves, a 50bps rate cut seems like a logical step in the upcoming policy meeting,” it said.

This would be the seventh consecutive rate cut since the interest rate reversal began in June 2024

AHL noted that while the easing trend has been fueled by a sharp decline in inflation and external sector stability, “emerging concerns suggest the SBP may soon shift to a more cautious stance”.

“With inflationary pressures likely to re-emerge and market yields creeping up, the end of the rate cut cycle may be closer than anticipated,” it said.

The brokerage house highlighted that with core inflation remaining elevated, the current account turning red, and market yields creeping up, “SBP is likely to adopt a more measured approach going forward”.

“The days of aggressive rate cuts could be behind us, and we may now be entering a phase of cautious recalibration,” it added.

The respondents included participants from financial services such as banks, asset management companies, insurance firms, and development finance institutions, and non-financial services/manufacturing sectors, including exploration and production, cement, fertilisers, steel, textiles, and pharmaceuticals, AHL said.

SBP MPC interest rates Monetary Policy Statement SBP data Arif Habib Corporation Limited SBP monetary policy committee

Comments

200 characters

SBP’s rate cut cycle nears end, says brokerage house ahead of MPC

At least 4 dead, 20 injured as blast rips through Darul Uloom Haqqania in KP’s Nowshera

PSX observes volatility, KSE-100 up nearly 200 points

Hutchison Ports presents $1bn investment plan to modernize Pakistan’s ports

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Indus Motor’s profit jumps 179% to Rs4.9bn in 2QFY25

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Ramadan moon sighting

OGDC’s profit down 44% in 2QFY25 amid lower sales, high taxes

Afghanistan bat first against Australia in crucial Champions Trophy match

Mari Minerals joins Chagai exploration venture

Read more stories