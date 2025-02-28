AIRLINK 184.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.29%)
Opinion Print 2025-02-28

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Truth or untruth is in the eyes of the beholder

Anjum Ibrahim Published February 28, 2025 Updated February 28, 2025 06:58am

“So The Rana refused to take responsibility for the conference by opposition leaders…”

“Yes”!

“There is no need to be sarcastic about it.”

“Can I be sarcastic about Nawaz Sharif having greater wealth outside the country than inside?”

“Sure go ahead. But shouldn’t you alert Muhammad Aurangzeb to audit his and his family’s wealth because that has been on the decline.”

“Well that dratted International Monetary Fund has said no more statutory regulatory orders to give fiscal incentives to some key industries and…”

“The grapevine is that in his avatar as the country’s prime minister he may have been compelled to approve an SRO that allowed for duty-free import of say scrap for a day and once the consignment was received the…”

“Oh shut up, innuendoes won’t get you anywhere – remember Iqama…”

“Won’t get me anywhere? They should land me in court if untrue.”

“Truth and untruth is in the eyes of the beholder.”

“Oh I thought it was beauty.”

“In the Land of the Pure the beauty of truth or the beauty of untruth is in the eyes of the beholder.”

“Dear me. Anyway, one question: is Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi still the accountant for Nawaz Sharif or ever since one major event that role has been…”

“I would reckon that event maybe the 42-page handwritten affidavit.”

“Nope that was coercion and the Sharif appointed prosecutor got rid of that case thank you.”

“OK, anyway if it’s not the PML-N Cabinet members who have informed the hotel not to host the conference by opposition leaders then who do you think it is?”

“The Minister of Interior also known as The Brown Pope also known as His Containership is the man directly in charge of…”

“You forgot His Ditchship – you know he began digging ditches on major roads as a precaution against rowdy protesters and…”

“You say rowdy protesters I say anti-state, anti-Pakistan, anti…”

“Agreed.”

“Thank God, and I am assured that there is a part of your brain, a very small part, that does understand on the ground reality.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

