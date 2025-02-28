AIRLINK 184.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.37%)
Vice Chancellors’ conference: Governor vows to provide conducive atmosphere on campuses

Muhammad Saleem Published February 28, 2025 Updated February 28, 2025 07:44am

LAHORE: Governor Punjab/Chancellor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan while chairing the first ever Vice Chancellors Conference here at Governor House said that there should be zero tolerance against harassment and drugs in universities.

The vice-chancellors consisting of five working groups gave detailed briefing on financial management, governance, anti-harassment, research, drug control and security. It was reiterated that VCs conference would be convened every three months to review the progress on the decisions.

More than 35 vice- chancellors of government sector universities participated in the conference. The VCs also presented various suggestions on dealing with climate change.

The Governor Punjab/Chancellor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan appreciated the organizing of the first-ever Vice Chancellors Conference at Governor House Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the young generation is the future of the country and it is the responsibility of the educational institutions to provide them with higher education as the well as a peaceful and harmonious environment. He said that there can be no compromise on the quality of education and environment.

The governor said that the Governor’s Office will fully support the implementation of the recommendations of the vice-chancellors for the improvement of universities. He said that the recommendations within the purview of the Punjab government will be sent to the government by the Chancellor’s Office. He stressed that a mechanism should be created to minimize the number of male employees in women’s universities.

Punjab Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Vice Chancellors conference Punjab universities

