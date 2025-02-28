AIRLINK 184.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.11%)
BOP 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FCCL 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
FFL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
FLYNG 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
HUBC 131.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.92%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.91%)
MLCF 51.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.93%)
OGDC 212.11 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (1.55%)
PACE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
PAEL 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.12%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.51%)
PPL 175.00 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.24%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.97%)
PTC 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
SEARL 94.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.9%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.13%)
SYM 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.44%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
TRG 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.38%)
WAVESAPP 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 4.9 (0.04%)
BR30 35,810 Increased By 73.5 (0.21%)
KSE100 113,784 Decreased By -78 (-0.07%)
KSE30 35,387 Decreased By -13.7 (-0.04%)
Feb 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-28

Auto parts, engineering sectors: SMEDA Sindh chief calls for tapping export potential

Recorder Report Published 28 Feb, 2025 06:24am

KARACHI: Mukesh Provincial Chief, SMEDA has emphasized to tap the export potential in the auto parts and engineering sectors.

Speaking at a collaborative discussion hosted by Mehran Commercial Enterprises to bring together key industry stakeholders and government representatives to develop actionable strategies to revitalize small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the auto parts industry, which has seen numerous factory closures in recent years due to economic and political instability.

The meeting highlighted the stark contrast between global industry trends moving toward technology and export orientation while Pakistan’s domestic market continues to grapple with fundamental challenges including financing difficulties, outdated infrastructure, and prohibitive operating costs.

Mukesh, Provincial Chief, SMEDA emphasized the organization’s ongoing efforts to support export readiness through seminars, compliance training, and assistance with Export Development Fund registration.

He pointed out the country’s substantial industrial foundation of approximately 5.5 million SMEs and 160,000 financing facilities, noting the significant untapped export potential in the auto parts and engineering sectors.

Naeem, National Project Coordinator for the SMEs Formalization Project at the International Labour Organization (ILO), also stressed the importance of regular knowledge sharing and proposed consistent brainstorming sessions with manufacturers and skilled workers to develop a comprehensive national roadmap for the industry.

Technical Working Group member Mashood Khan highlighted the critical need to establish successful SME auto parts manufacturers as role models, particularly following the devastating impacts of Covid-19 and recent political instability that forced many businesses to close.

The discussion yielded several policy recommendations, including:

  • Revisiting import practices to address the disproportionate costs faced by SMEs using Less than Container Load shipping

  • Creating a unified government portal for streamlining payment processes

  • Integrating labor department fees into monthly utility bills

  • Establishing specialized banking facilities for SMEs with low collateral requirements and long-term financing at favorable interest rates

  • Urging the State Bank to provide immediate relief to struggling SMEs with existing loans

  • Reserving portions of government tenders and large-scale manufacturing contracts exclusively for SMEs.

Industry leaders concluded that strategic policy reforms and robust support systems are essential to rebuilding Pakistan’s auto parts sector into a resilient, globally competitive industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SMEs Smeda auto parts

Comments

200 characters

Auto parts, engineering sectors: SMEDA Sindh chief calls for tapping export potential

Police blockades, road closures: TTAP manages to hold final round of grand moot

Jefferies Investors team meets Aurangzeb

Water, snow shortage: NPCC warns of lower hydel generation

KESC sell-off helped avert massive circular debt: Moonis Alvi

Fumigation licences for 57 cos: Food ministry gets NA panel’s approval

MoE, affiliated depts: PD panel examines budget proposals for PSDP

FY25 PSDP covers 1,071 projects, NA panel told

Aurangzeb, MUFAP team discuss mutual fund industry growth

Ceramic, porcelain tiles: new customs values fixed

Attack on military installations on May 9th: SC questions ‘identification’ of culprits

Read more stories