Israel military says struck Hezbollah ‘observation post’ in south Lebanon

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said it struck a Hezbollah observation post in southern Lebanon on Thursday, calling its presence “a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon”.

“Earlier today (Thursday), activity inside an observation post belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organisation was identified in the area of Aainata in southern Lebanon,” the military said in a statement, adding that it “was struck by the IAF (air force).”

The strike came a day after the Israeli military said it carried out an air strike targeting a “significant” Hezbollah in Lebanon, where state media reported one person was killed and another wounded.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said earlier on Thursday that Israeli forces would indefinitely remain in what he called a “buffer zone”, in southern Lebanon.

“There is a buffer zone. It wasn’t easy but I stood my ground, and we received a green light from the United States. We gave them a map, and we are staying indefinitely – this is situation-dependent, not time-dependent,” Katz said at a conference, according to a statement issued by his office.

Katz earlier this month said troops would stay at five locations in Lebanon’s south even after the expiry of an extended deadline for Israel to withdraw under a ceasefire with Lebanon’s Hezbollah group.

Israeli forces were to pull out from Lebanon on February 18 under a November 27 truce agreement which ended more than a year of hostilities, including two months of all-out war during which Israel sent in ground troops.

Under the ceasefire brokered by Washington and Paris, Lebanon’s military was to deploy alongside United Nations peacekeepers as the Israeli army withdrew over a 60-day period that was prolonged to February 18.

Hezbollah was to pull back north of the Litani River, about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the border, and dismantle remaining military infrastructure there.

Hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel – initiated by the group’s support of its ally Hamas – ended with the ceasefire that has largely held despite mutual accusations of violations.

The conflict significantly weakened Hezbollah and decimated its leadership.