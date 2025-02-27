AIRLINK 183.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.43%)
BOP 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.6%)
FCCL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
FLYNG 26.92 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
HUBC 131.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.35%)
MLCF 51.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
OGDC 212.65 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (1.8%)
PACE 6.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.95%)
PIAHCLA 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
PIBTL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.51%)
PPL 175.40 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.47%)
PRL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.51%)
PTC 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
SEARL 95.92 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 33.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
SYM 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
WAVESAPP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 11,982 Increased By 56.5 (0.47%)
BR30 36,046 Increased By 309.9 (0.87%)
KSE100 114,181 Increased By 318.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 35,533 Increased By 132.2 (0.37%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold slips on dollar’s strength, rising Treasury yields; US PCE data eyed

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2025 12:50pm

Gold eased on Thursday, pressured by a stronger US dollar and rising Treasury yields, while investors awaited a key inflation report to assess the Federal Reserve’s policy path.

Spot gold fell 0.4% at $2,905.64 an ounce as of 0426 GMT.

US gold futures also lost 0.4% to $2,918.20.

The dollar index rose 0.2% against its rivals to move further from the recent 11-week lows as vague pledges from US President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on Europe and further delays to levies planned for Canada and Mexico stoked uncertainty.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields rebounded, reducing the appeal of non-yielding gold.

Gold prices fall sharply

“A light pickup in the dollar and US Treasury yields seen to be pressuring gold a bit in this session,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive, adding that the overall uptrend for gold is broadly intact.

Several Fed officials are due to speak later in the day, offering more insights into the central bank’s policy easing this year.

Markets will next look to the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, due on Friday, for further confirmation of the Fed’s rate path.

The consensus forecast was for a PCE monthly index of 0.3%, unchanged from December 2024, according to a Reuters poll, while the core number is seen rising 0.3%, up from 0.2% in December.

“The markets are sensitive to growth concerns at the moment after dismal US PMI data last week and any stronger-than-expected PCE outcomes that point away from Fed rate cuts in the near term might hurt gold,” Spivak added.

Traders currently see the Fed delivering 58 basis points worth of rate cuts by December, according to LSEG data. Bullion is considered a safeguard against political risks and inflation, but higher interest rates dampen the non-yielding asset’s appeal.

Spot silver retreated 0.4% to $31.71 an ounce, platinum fell 0.4% to $961.57 and palladium shed 0.3% to $923.93.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

200 characters

Gold slips on dollar’s strength, rising Treasury yields; US PCE data eyed

Pakistan’s inflation expected to remain at 2-3% in February: Ministry of Finance

Buying returns to bourse, KSE-100 up nearly 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal imporvement against US dollar

‘Operation Swift Retort’: Armed Forces reaffirm commitment to defend nation

Ramazan 2025: minimum Nisab fixed at Rs179,689 for Zakat

Greentree Holdings’ $52 Million TRG Pakistan share purchase faces legal challenge

Hamas hands over bodies of four hostages, Israel frees Palestinian prisoners

300 units consumption: Agriculture, domestic consumers to get benefit of FCA savings

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma completes first-ever export to MENA

PD proposes Rs392.5bn PSDP for in-house projects

Read more stories