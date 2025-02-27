‘Operation Swift Retort’: Armed Forces reaffirm commitment to defend nation

On the sixth anniversary of the 2019 ‘Operation Swift Retort’, Pakistan’s armed forces said that it remained vigilant and was ready to counter any threat.

“On the solemn occasion of the 6th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and the Services Chiefs, pay tribute to the unwavering courage, professionalism, and sacrifices of Pakistan’s Armed Forces,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement today.

The CJCSC and Service Chiefs reiterated their steadfast commitment to ensuring Pakistan’s national security and stability while continuing efforts to foster regional peace.

They also reaffirmed that Pakistan’s Armed Forces remain ever vigilant and fully prepared to “counter any threat to the nation, upholding the trust and confidence reposed in them by the people of Pakistan”.

“With unwavering resolve, Pakistan’s Armed Forces stand ready to defend the motherland while actively contributing to regional and global peace initiatives, in line with Pakistan’s enduring pursuit of stability and harmony,” the ISPR said.

Operation Swift Retort, launched on February 27, 2019, was a resolute and measured response to India’s unwarranted aggression, reaffirming Pakistan’s unyielding commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the ISPR said.

On February 27, 2019, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down two Indian planes that had violated Pakistani airspace. One of the Indian pilots was captured by Pakistan, and was later handed over as a gesture of peace.

Meanwhile, the ISPR added that the operation not only demonstrated the operational excellence and preparedness of Pakistan’s Armed Forces but also underscored their ability to effectively deter aggression and immediately re-establishing deterrence while maintaining complete operational dominance throughout the engagement.

Moreover, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid rich tribute to the brave Shaheens of the Pakistan Air Force and stated that the Pakistan Air Force is always ready to defend the country’s airspace.

“Operation Swift Retort is a historic operation where Pakistan delivered a swift and effective response to airspace violation by the enemy.”

“Pakistan Air Force, while demonstrating its professional capabilities, has destroyed the arrogance of the enemy’s air power,” he said.

The minister added that Pakistani Shaheens wrote an unforgettable story of “courage, bravery, and valor, and the nation takes huge pride in it”.