AIRLINK 184.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.27%)
BOP 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.73%)
FCCL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
FLYNG 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
HUBC 131.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.35%)
MLCF 51.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
OGDC 212.62 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (1.79%)
PACE 6.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.19%)
PIAHCLA 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
PIBTL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.51%)
PPL 175.50 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (1.53%)
PRL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.51%)
PTC 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
SEARL 96.10 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.86%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 33.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.76%)
SYM 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
WAVESAPP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 11,982 Increased By 56.5 (0.47%)
BR30 36,046 Increased By 309.9 (0.87%)
KSE100 114,155 Increased By 292.7 (0.26%)
KSE30 35,524 Increased By 123.5 (0.35%)
World

Ukraine’s top commander worked in Donetsk region amid intensifying Russian assaults

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2025 12:19pm

KYIV: Ukraine’s army chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said he worked with Ukrainian brigades defending the Novopavlivka front in the Donetsk region amid intensifying Russian assaults.

“The enemy is conducting intense offensive actions in this area, trying to break through the defences of our troops and capture three settlements,” Syrskyi wrote on Facebook.

Russia says its forces capture two settlements in eastern Ukraine

Improved interaction between military units and regrouping of troops helped to slow the Russian advance in the most-threatened areas on this front, he added.

