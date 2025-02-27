AIRLINK 184.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.22%)
Life & Style

Diesel showcases ultra-low-waist jeans at Milan Fashion Week

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2025 11:56am
Photo: Reuter
Photo: Reuter

MILAN: Diesel, renowned for its denim and casual wear, showcased a range of ultra-low-waist jeans and skirts, boucle jackets, and plastic-coated garments against a vivid backdrop of giant graffiti on the second day of the Milan Fashion Week.

Models sporting striking all-white or black contact lenses strutted amidst 3.2 kilometres of graffiti-adorned fabrics crafted by some 7,000 artists.

The vibrant materials were also draped around human-shaped inflatables at the centre of the venue.

Creative director Glenn Martens, who recently took on the same role at Maison Margiela, presented Diesel’s autumn-winter collection dominated by shades of grey.

Samba project led by Navy transgender woman in the spotlight at Rio Carnival

Both Diesel and Maison Margiela are part of the family-owned fashion conglomerate OTB. Milan Fashion Week, running until March 3, is the third stop in the month-long global fashion calendar which also features shows in New York, London and Paris.

Leading Italian fashion houses including Marni and Fendi also unveil their new collections on Wednesday, with labels such as Prada, Versace, Giorgio Armani, and Dolce & Gabbana following in the coming days.

diesel Milan Fashion Week Glenn Martens vivid

Comments

200 characters

