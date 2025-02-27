AIRLINK 184.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.21%)
BOP 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.47%)
FCCL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
FLYNG 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.09%)
HUBC 131.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 14.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
KOSM 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
MLCF 51.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.21%)
OGDC 213.00 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (1.97%)
PACE 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
PAEL 42.87 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.88%)
PIAHCLA 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
PIBTL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
POWER 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.33%)
PPL 176.00 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (1.82%)
PRL 35.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
PTC 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
SEARL 96.15 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.91%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 33.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.73%)
SYM 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.68%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TRG 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
WAVESAPP 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 11,980 Increased By 54.4 (0.46%)
BR30 36,038 Increased By 301.5 (0.84%)
KSE100 114,280 Increased By 418.1 (0.37%)
KSE30 35,565 Increased By 163.8 (0.46%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Samba project led by Navy transgender woman in the spotlight at Rio Carnival

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2025 11:52am
Bruna Benevides, President of Brazil’s National Association of Travestis and Transsexuals (ANTRA), shows a design of a Carnival float during a meeting with the honorees of the Paraiso do Tuiuti samba school, at the warehouse in the Samba City complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Reuters
Bruna Benevides, President of Brazil’s National Association of Travestis and Transsexuals (ANTRA), shows a design of a Carnival float during a meeting with the honorees of the Paraiso do Tuiuti samba school, at the warehouse in the Samba City complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO: A group of Brazilian transgender women have been learning samba in the last few months as they prepare to take the stage at the world-renowned Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro in March.

The women will lead the last section of the parade for samba school Paraiso do Tuiuti, which this year will tell the story of Xica Manicongo, known as the first transgender woman in Brazil. Manicongo was captured in the region of the Congo Basin and enslaved in Brazil in the 16th century.

Leading the project is Bruna Benevides, president of the National Association of Transvestites and Transsexuals and a sergeant in the Brazilian Navy.

Tuiuti, she said, was “coming out in defense of the trans community.”

“When we thought of the project and presented it to the school, to the Carnival director and the people who were in charge, it was a way of saying, look, this group of transvestites, these people that we’re talking about, they need special care.”

Conan O’Brien says Oscars can’t avoid politics but won’t dwell on it

“For me, Carnival has always represented a place of freedom, of being able to play with what we don’t normally play with on a day-to-day basis,” she added as she looked through a rack of brightly colored and sparkly outfits at a Carnival costume outfitters.

Paraiso do Tuiuti is one of 12 samba schools that compete in Rio’s enormous and elaborate yearly Carnival parade, often referred to as “the best show on earth.” Each school creates a story, told in song and costumes, for the parade, which is watched by thousands in the stadium and broadcast live on television to an audience of millions.

This year’s event takes place from March 2 to March 4.

Brazil Brazilian transgender women Rio Carnival Samba project Carnival parade samba school Paraiso do Tuiuti

Comments

200 characters

Samba project led by Navy transgender woman in the spotlight at Rio Carnival

Pakistan’s inflation expected to remain at 2-3% in February: Ministry of Finance

Buying returns to bourse, KSE-100 up nearly 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal imporvement against US dollar

‘Operation Swift Retort’: Armed Forces reaffirm commitment to defend nation

Ramazan 2025: minimum Nisab fixed at Rs179,689 for Zakat

Greentree Holdings’ $52 Million TRG Pakistan share purchase faces legal challenge

Hamas hands over bodies of four hostages, Israel frees Palestinian prisoners

300 units consumption: Agriculture, domestic consumers to get benefit of FCA savings

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma completes first-ever export to MENA

PD proposes Rs392.5bn PSDP for in-house projects

Read more stories