AIRLINK 184.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.27%)
BOP 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.6%)
FCCL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
FLYNG 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.02%)
HUBC 131.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.35%)
MLCF 51.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
OGDC 213.19 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (2.06%)
PACE 6.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.95%)
PIAHCLA 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
PIBTL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.51%)
PPL 175.52 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (1.54%)
PRL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.51%)
PTC 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
SEARL 96.10 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.86%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 33.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
SYM 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
TPLP 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 60.73 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
WAVESAPP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 11,982 Increased By 56.5 (0.47%)
BR30 36,046 Increased By 309.9 (0.87%)
KSE100 114,151 Increased By 289 (0.25%)
KSE30 35,525 Increased By 123.7 (0.35%)
Business & Finance

Nissan to announce streamlining of executive line-up on March 12, sources say

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2025 11:25am

TOKYO: Nissan Motor is expected to announce a planned streamlining of its executive line-up on March 12, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The struggling Japanese automaker is not currently expected to announce the resignation of Chief Executive Office Makoto Uchida as part of that reshuffle of its executive line-up, the people said.

Nissan installed camera to monitor No. 2’s home

All three people declined to be identified because the information has not been made public.

Nissan Motor Chief Executive Office Makoto Uchida

