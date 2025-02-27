Nissan to announce streamlining of executive line-up on March 12, sources say

TOKYO: Nissan Motor is expected to announce a planned streamlining of its executive line-up on March 12, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The struggling Japanese automaker is not currently expected to announce the resignation of Chief Executive Office Makoto Uchida as part of that reshuffle of its executive line-up, the people said.

All three people declined to be identified because the information has not been made public.