AIRLINK 184.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.27%)
BOP 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
CNERGY 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
FCCL 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
HUBC 131.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
KOSM 6.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 51.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.87%)
OGDC 209.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.25%)
PACE 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
PIBTL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 173.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.37%)
PRL 35.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PTC 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.29%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.99%)
SYM 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
WAVESAPP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.39%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
BR100 11,955 Increased By 30 (0.25%)
BR30 35,826 Increased By 89.9 (0.25%)
KSE100 114,011 Increased By 148.2 (0.13%)
KSE30 35,428 Increased By 27 (0.08%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump orders more layoffs, Musk touts cuts at cabinet meeting

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2025 08:43am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday ordered federal agencies to undertake more large-scale layoffs of workers, while the president let downsizing czar Elon Musk take a star role at his first cabinet meeting and discuss his ambitious budget-cutting targets.

A new memo instructed agencies to submit plans by March 13 for a “significant reduction” in staffing to a federal workforce already reeling from waves of layoffs and program cuts by Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency. It did not specify the number of new layoffs.

The memo represents a major escalation in Trump and Musk’s campaign to slash the size of the U.S. government.

Thus far, the layoffs have focused on probationary workers, who have less tenure in their current roles and enjoy fewer job protections.

The next round would target the vastly bigger pool of veteran civil servants.

At the cabinet meeting, Trump said Lee Zeldin, the Environmental Protection Agency administrator, plans to cut up to 65% of his more than 15,000 employees.

On Tuesday, an Interior Department source told Reuters that bureaus such as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Bureau of Indian Affairs have been ordered to prepare for workforce reductions as high as 40%.

Some 100,000 of the nation’s 2.3 million civilian federal workers have been fired or taken buyouts.

Trump offered Musk an extraordinary sign of support by inviting the billionaire to tout his work to the presidential cabinet, some of whom had pushed back on his recent demand that all of their employees justify their work or face termination.

Musk is not a cabinet-level official – and faced no approval by the U.S. Senate – and the White House has claimed in court papers that he is not in charge of DOGE, even though Trump has said he is and Musk aides staff DOGE.

As cabinet secretaries looked on, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO - wearing a black “Make America Great Again” baseball cap and a T-shirt reading “tech support” - expressed confidence he can cut the $6.7 trillion budget by $1 trillion this year.

That extremely ambitious target would likely entail significant disruption of government programs.

US Supreme Court Robert’s pauses federal judge’s order on Trump administration foreign aid funding

Trump made it clear he backed Musk’s effort, giving him the floor at the top of the meeting and later asking the gathered officials, “Is anyone unhappy with Elon?” to scattered laughs.

Later on Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order directing agencies to work with DOGE to review and terminate all “unnecessary” contracts and instructing the General Services Administration, which manages the government’s real estate, to create a plan for disposing of any unneeded property.

Thus far, Trump and Musk have failed to slow the rate of spending. According to a Reuters analysis, the government spent 13% more during Trump’s first month in office than during the same time last year, largely due to higher interest payments on the debt and rising health and retirement costs incurred by an aging population.

Trump reiterated his promise to refrain from cutting popular health and retirement benefits, which account for nearly half of the budget.

“We’re not going to touch it,” said Trump.

Trump is simultaneously pushing Congress to extend his 2017 tax cuts, set to expire at year’s end.

The nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates the 2017 cuts added $2.5 trillion to the nation’s debt, now $36 trillion, and that extending the tax cuts could cost more than $5 trillion over a decade.

Republicans are weighing cuts to healthcare and food aid for the poor to help pay for the tax cuts, though specifics have not yet emerged.

cabinet meeting Elon Musk layoffs U.S. President Donald Trump

Comments

200 characters

Trump orders more layoffs, Musk touts cuts at cabinet meeting

PD proposes Rs392.5bn PSDP for in-house projects

300 units consumption: Agriculture, domestic consumers to get benefit of FCA savings

Minister apprises British HC about power sector initiatives

Provisional negative adjustment of FCA: Nepra urged to pass on benefit to KE consumers

Govt says to run USC under PPP

Bun, rusk sales: FTO tells FBR to offer GST relief in budget

Senate panel takes notice of 600 trucks stuck at Pak-Iran border

Govt takes note of rise in prices of edibles ahead of Ramazan

Japanese car makers concern over delay in tax refunds

KPOGCL, consortium sign exploration agreement on Miran Block

Read more stories