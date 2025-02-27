AIRLINK 184.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.27%)
BOP 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
CNERGY 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
FCCL 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
HUBC 131.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
KOSM 6.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 51.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.87%)
OGDC 209.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.25%)
PACE 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
PIBTL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 173.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.37%)
PRL 35.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PTC 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.29%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.99%)
SYM 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
WAVESAPP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.39%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
BR100 11,955 Increased By 30 (0.25%)
BR30 35,826 Increased By 89.9 (0.25%)
KSE100 114,013 Increased By 151 (0.13%)
KSE30 35,436 Increased By 34.7 (0.1%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

How Afghanistan’s win over England impacts Champions Trophy semi-finals race

BR Web Desk Published 27 Feb, 2025 08:44am

While India and New Zealand have been confirmed as semi-finalists from Group A, the hunt for a final-four spot in Group B is set to go right down to the wire.

In a must-win contest for both teams, Afghanistan edged out England by eight runs in Lahore. The result means Jos Buttler and co are now officially out of contention for a semi-finals spot.

However, for Afghanistan, a ticket to the final four has not been punched yet. They will join Australia and South Africa, who split points after a washout on Tuesday, in a final push for the knockouts.

In a report, ICC took a look at how each of the three teams can confirm a place in the semis:

Afghanistan

Despite a win against England, Afghanistan sit third in Group B, lagging behind Australia and South Africa by a point. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side are once again at a crossroads with Australia as the two teams prepare for a virtual quarter-final on Friday in Lahore.

A win for Afghanistan will be enough to seal a spot in the semi-finals.

Australia

While a win will also confirm Australia’s qualification for the semi-finals, having a point in hand over Afghanistan means Steve Smith and co will go through even if the game doesn’t take place owing to a washout, as was the case for their fixture against South Africa.

South Africa

A win against England in their final group-stage fixture will be enough to see the Proteas through.

South Africa can also progress if they lose against England and Australia defeat Afghanistan. However, if England win their final game and Afghanistan beat Australia, then the Proteas will be in a tight NRR contest with the Aussies, depending on their final results.

Afghanistan vs england ICC Champions Trophy 2025 2025 Champions Trophy

Comments

200 characters

How Afghanistan’s win over England impacts Champions Trophy semi-finals race

PD proposes Rs392.5bn PSDP for in-house projects

300 units consumption: Agriculture, domestic consumers to get benefit of FCA savings

Minister apprises British HC about power sector initiatives

Provisional negative adjustment of FCA: Nepra urged to pass on benefit to KE consumers

Govt says to run USC under PPP

Bun, rusk sales: FTO tells FBR to offer GST relief in budget

Senate panel takes notice of 600 trucks stuck at Pak-Iran border

Govt takes note of rise in prices of edibles ahead of Ramazan

Japanese car makers concern over delay in tax refunds

KPOGCL, consortium sign exploration agreement on Miran Block

Read more stories