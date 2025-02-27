Bitcoin falls by 5% at $84,201

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value, dropped 5% to $84,201 at 21:56 GMT on Wednesday.
Bitcoin falls below $90,000 for first time in a month, ether tumbles
Number two cryptocurrency Ether, gained 1.58% as of 22:06 GMT.
Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value, dropped 5% to $84,201 at 21:56 GMT on Wednesday.
Bitcoin falls below $90,000 for first time in a month, ether tumbles
Number two cryptocurrency Ether, gained 1.58% as of 22:06 GMT.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 26
|
279.68
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 26
|
279.48
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 26
|
149.20
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 26
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 26
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Feb 26
|
1.10
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 26
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 26
|
5,956.06
|
India Sensex / Feb 26
|
74,627.61
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 26
|
38,097.35
|
Nasdaq / Feb 26
|
19,075.26
|
Hang Seng / Feb 26
|
23,535.80
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 26
|
8,731.46
|
Dow Jones / Feb 26
|
43,433.12
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 26
|
22,794.11
|
France CAC40 / Feb 26
|
8,143.92
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 26
|
68.75
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 26
|
17,785
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 26
|
262,602
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 26
|
2,905.33
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 26
|
66.83
|
Petrol/Litre / Feb 27
|
256.13
|
Diesel/Litre / Feb 27
|
263.95
|Stock
|Price
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Feb 27
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
8.37
▲ 1 (13.57%)
|
Beco Steel Ltd / Feb 27
Beco Steel Limited(BECO)
|
8.60
▲ 1 (13.16%)
|
Gulistan Sp. / Feb 27
Gulistan Spinning Mills Limited(GUSM)
|
9
▲ 0.89 (10.97%)
|
United Dist. / Feb 27
United Distributors Pakistan Limited(UDPL)
|
60.61
▲ 5.51 (10%)
|
Pakgen Power / Feb 27
Pakgen Power Limited(PKGP)
|
126.45
▲ 11.5 (10%)
|
Sana Ind / Feb 27
Sana Industries Limited(SNAI)
|
27.65
▲ 2.51 (9.98%)
|
Pak Gulf Leasing / Feb 27
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited(PGLC)
|
20.89
▲ 1.85 (9.72%)
|
S.S.Oil / Feb 27
S.S.Oil Mills Limited(SSOM)
|
79.50
▲ 6.5 (8.9%)
|
Trust Mod. / Feb 27
Trust Modaraba(TRSM)
|
3.95
▲ 0.32 (8.82%)
|
Redco Textile / Feb 27
Redco Textiles Limited(REDCO)
|
21
▲ 1.58 (8.14%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Altern Energy / Feb 27
Altern Energy Limited(ALTN)
|
15.09
▼ -8.36 (-35.65%)
|
Shield Corp. / Feb 27
Shield Corporation Limited(SCL)
|
261.02
▼ -28.71 (-9.91%)
|
Power Cem(Pref) / Feb 27
Power Cement (Pref)(POWERPS)
|
12.12
▼ -1.12 (-8.46%)
|
Pak Gen.Ins. / Feb 27
The Pakistan General Insurance Co. Ltd.(PKGI)
|
8.77
▼ -0.76 (-7.97%)
|
Kohinoor Ind. / Feb 27
Kohinoor Industries Limited(KOIL)
|
9.73
▼ -0.81 (-7.69%)
|
Dadex Eternit / Feb 27
Dadex Eternit Limited(DADX)
|
83.95
▼ -6.24 (-6.92%)
|
Artistic Denim / Feb 27
Artistic Denim Mills Limited(ADMM)
|
41
▼ -2.99 (-6.8%)
|
Chashma / Feb 27
Chashma Sugar Mills Limited(CHAS)
|
79.02
▼ -4.38 (-5.25%)
|
Buxly Paints / Feb 27
Buxly Paints Limited(BUXL)
|
128
▼ -6.98 (-5.17%)
|
Bela Auto / Feb 27
Bela Automotives Limited(BELA)
|
133.11
▼ -6.65 (-4.76%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 27
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
83,863,183
▲ 0.19
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Feb 27
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
49,255,813
▲ 0.12
|
Sui South Gas / Feb 27
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
39,439,690
▼ -0.48
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Feb 27
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
35,904,237
▲ 0.08
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Feb 27
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
25,286,993
▲ 1.23
|
Power Cement / Feb 27
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
25,109,889
▼ -0.12
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Feb 27
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
20,527,070
▼ -0.46
|
Al-Shaheer Corp / Feb 27
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited(ASC)
|
19,592,449
▼ -0.01
|
Pak Elektron / Feb 27
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
19,406,138
▲ 0.63
|
Hub Power Co. / Feb 27
The Hub Power Company Limited(HUBC)
|
17,241,858
▼ -0.22
Comments