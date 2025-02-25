AIRLINK 185.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.89 (-1.53%)
Markets

Bitcoin falls below $90,00 for first time in a month, ether tumbles

Reuters Published 25 Feb, 2025 01:54pm

LONDON: Cryptocurrencies bitcoin and ether dropped to multi-month lows on Tuesday, caught up in a general cross-market sell-off, and as traders continued to process last week’s hack of $1.5 billion worth of ether from cryptoexchange Bybit.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value, dropped as much as 6% to $88,245, its lowest since November, and the first time it has fallen below $90,000 since the middle of January.

Bitcoin drops to 11-day low

No 2. cryptocurrency ether shed as much as 11% at one point to $2,333, its lowest since October.

