Govt says to run USC under PPP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain once again has made it clear that the government has finalised the plan to operate Utility Stores Corporation (USC) under public-private partnership to curb financial losses and improve operations.

While briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production which met here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Syed Hafeezuddin, the minister strongly rejected the rumours regarding the closing down USC, adding the government was planning to restructure them to ensure sustainability.

He stated that billions of rupees in losses necessitated a new approach, adding that permanent employees’ future would be secured. However, he emphasised that even regular Utility Stores employees were not government servants.

Govt to unveil Ramazan relief package sans USC: PM

He pointed out that numerous small Utility Stores had been opened in single rooms across different cities, which was not a sustainable business model.

The committee reviewed the ministry’s development budget proposals for the next fiscal year.

The chairman of the committee disclosed that the ministry under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) had a budget of Rs4.91 billion in the last financial year 2024-25 but utilised only Rs22.09 million for development projects.

The committee also decided to call Utility Stores representatives and members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to discuss the issue further in the next meeting.

Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto reminded the minister that he had previously assured the assembly that the stores would not be shut down, yet now he was discussing layoffs. She argued that Utility Stores, if managed properly, could become a profitable institution.

Referring to the expansion of Utility Stores in local neighbourhoods, she remarked that this was, in fact, aligned with Bhutto’s vision of providing affordable essentials to the masses.

While endorsing the newly-proposed development projects, the committee excluded six projects due to concerns regarding their feasibility.

Consequently, it directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to obtain vetting from the Planning Division before further consideration. This measure aims at ensuring that the proposed initiatives align with national priorities and adhere to financial and technical feasibility standards.

The Standing Committee reaffirmed its commitment to fostering industrial growth and advancing internationally recognised technical training programmes, while ensuring transparency and accountability in the allocation of public funds.

