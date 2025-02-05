AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-05

Govt to unveil Ramazan relief package sans USC: PM

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 05 Feb, 2025 06:48am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Tuesday that the government would unveil a Ramazan Relief Package this year, excluding the involvement of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to mitigate corruption and ensure distribution of high-quality goods to masses.

Last month, the federal cabinet formed a high-level committee to develop a comprehensive strategy for prompt closure of USC operations nationwide.

Traditionally, the Prime Minister’s Ramazan package is offered to the masses through Utility Stores, but the committee was also tasked to prepare a strategy for providing the Ramazan package in coordination with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Ramazan package: KP govt to provide cash aid to 5000 families

The prime minister, while addressing the federal cabinet, said that with Ramazan approaching, he has directed the Ministry of National Food Security to develop a Ramzan Package excluding the role of Utility Stores to stop corruption and sale of substandard material.

“I’d asked many months ago that this cannot go on with the Utility Stores,” he said while referring to the sale of substandard products at these stores during Ramazan.

He also told the cabinet that he had received numerous complaints about implementation of Ramazan package by USC last year. Regarding the ongoing anti-polio drive, he expressed grief over the killing of a policeman deployed for the security of a polio team in Jamrud, adding that his sacrifice will not go in vain.

“We hold the polio workers in great esteem for their services and their tireless efforts to rid the country of this crippling disease,” he added.

Apprising the cabinet members of his recent visit to Quetta, he said that he had paid a visit to the security personnel who were injured during an anti-terrorism operation in Kalat. In an obvious reference to the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he regretted that the personnel of the army, police, Frontier Constabulary, and Rangers sacrificing their lives were actually “bearing the brunt of the flawed policies of a government in the past when thousands of terrorists were set free.”

Sharif also said that his government was committed to taking the country towards economic growth, citing ease in inflationary pressure.

The annual inflation claimed a decelerating trend, hitting a nine-year low at 2.4 percent year-on-year in January, mainly due to a decline in prices of perishable food products.

The headline inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), decreased to 9.6 percent in August 2024, the first single-digit figure in more than three years, and the path of slowing down continued in the following months. However, a rising trend was witnessed in the prices of sugar, vegetables and edible oils in the domestic market despite declining prices in the international market. The government has allowed sugar exports, especially to Afghanistan, on the plea of surplus stock.

Sharif expressed confidence in achieving economic growth, noting a decline in inflation numbers.

He pointed out that inflation had come down to a nine-year low of 2.4 percent, commending the Finance Ministry for its efforts “during the past 11 months to bring the inflation down to the lowest level.”

“Now, we are fully striving to head towards economic growth. This is the main challenge. All of our energies will be focused on economic growth. Just like other targets, we will achieve this too,” he added. Furthermore, he expressed his gratitude towards Sindh and Balochistan for approving the agriculture tax – to meet the requirements of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

He said that $1.2 billion agreement with Saudi Arabia would strengthen foreign exchange reserves. He also commended another deal with the Saudi Development Fund (SDF), which will provide $41 million for a water scheme in Mansehra.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

utility stores usc BISP Utility Stores Corporation PM Shehbaz Sharif MNFSR Ramazan relief package

Comments

200 characters

Govt to unveil Ramazan relief package sans USC: PM

220MW hybrid project: KE tells Nepra won’t seek additional costs

CCP tells Aurangzeb: 23 major actions taken against cartels and cos

PM announces green channel restoration

PECA amendments challenged in SC

Prince Karim Aga Khan, Leader of Ismaili Muslims, dies at 88

COAS issues stern warning to India’s military leadership

Failure to prevent fatal incidents: Nepra slaps Rs53m penalty on Discos

Online Sales Tax return format: KTBA says concerned at recent changes

Gwadar Port operationalisation: PM orders setting up of panel to engage with stakeholders

Read more stories