AIRLINK 184.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.27%)
BOP 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
CNERGY 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
FCCL 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
HUBC 131.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
KOSM 6.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 51.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.87%)
OGDC 209.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.25%)
PACE 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
PIBTL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 173.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.37%)
PRL 35.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PTC 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.29%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.99%)
SYM 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
WAVESAPP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.39%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
BR100 11,955 Increased By 30 (0.25%)
BR30 35,826 Increased By 89.9 (0.25%)
KSE100 114,011 Increased By 148.2 (0.13%)
KSE30 35,428 Increased By 27 (0.08%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-27

Bun, rusk sales: FTO tells FBR to offer GST relief in budget

Sohail Sarfraz Published February 27, 2025 Updated February 27, 2025 09:24am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has strongly recommended the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to consider sales tax exemption on local sales of bun and rusk in the coming federal budget to facilitate poor people of the country.

The abovementioned complaint was filed in terms of Section 10(1)of the Federal Tax Ombudsman Ordinance, 2000 (FTO Ordinance) on the failure of the FBR to issue clarification related to taxability atta reduced rate of rusks, buns, raisin buns and sheermal placed under the eighth schedule to the Sales Tax Act 1990 (the Act) through the amendment under Finance Act 2024.

Briefly, the complainant is an advocate by profession and seeks clarification for his clients related to the taxability of rusks, buns, raisin buns, and sheermal under a reduced rate @ 10 per cent as per amendment through Finance Act 2024, whereas, similar items i.e.; all types of bread, naan and chapattis are exempt from sales tax under section 13(1), Sixth Schedule, Table 2, Entry no54 to the Sales Tax Act.

Taxable products’ supply: GST-registered entities must file monthly stock returns: FBR

According to an order of the FTO issued on Tuesday, failure of the department to issue a clarification despite several requests by the complainant on the taxability of basic items of necessity like bread, bun, rusk, naan, and roti is tantamount to maladministration under Section 2(3) (ii) of FTO Ordinance.

The FBR will direct the Member (Tax Policy) FBR to respond to the clarification sought by the complainant on the taxability of basic items of necessity like bread, bun, rusk, naan, roti etc and the correct method for reporting sales of these products in sales tax returns to ensure compliance with the relevant provisions of law, the FTO order maintained.

The FBR should examine allowing the exemption from sales tax on local sales of bun and rusk in the budget proposal for 2025, the FTO order added.

In short, the complainant seeks clarification on the intended tax treatment of different kinds of bread items particularly overlapping between Table-2 to the Sixth Schedule and Entry 87 of Table-I to the Eight Schedule to the Act and the correct method for reporting sales of these products in sales tax returns to ensure compliance with the provisions of law.

Moreover, as per the “Macro Poverty Outlook for Pakistan”, released by the World Bank on 09.02.2025, limited growth in real wages and employment will keep the poverty rate near 40 percent through the fiscal year 2026. At the same time, monetary poverty will remain high. It can be observed everywhere in cities, the daily wage workers/laborers start their day consuming bun or rusk and a cup of tea in the morning. Therefore, the FBR may consider the reversal of taxability of items like bun, rusk etc which are basically forms of bread and consumed by the lower strata of the population for their survival, in the budget proposal of 2025, the FTO added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes budget FBR Sales Tax GST FTO food items Federal Tax Ombudsman sales tax exemption Budget 2025 26 GST relief in budget Bun and rusk sales sales tax on food items

Comments

200 characters

Bun, rusk sales: FTO tells FBR to offer GST relief in budget

PD proposes Rs392.5bn PSDP for in-house projects

300 units consumption: Agriculture, domestic consumers to get benefit of FCA savings

Minister apprises British HC about power sector initiatives

Provisional negative adjustment of FCA: Nepra urged to pass on benefit to KE consumers

Govt says to run USC under PPP

Senate panel takes notice of 600 trucks stuck at Pak-Iran border

Govt takes note of rise in prices of edibles ahead of Ramazan

Japanese car makers concern over delay in tax refunds

KPOGCL, consortium sign exploration agreement on Miran Block

Read more stories