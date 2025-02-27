Senate panel takes notice of 600 trucks stuck at Pak-Iran border

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Finance has referred the matter of blockage of over 600 trucks at Pak-Iran border to the federal cabinet for amendment to the relevant notification of the Ministry of Commerce.

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenues extended special invitation to the Iranian Economic Counsellor Ms. Zehra who gave a presentation to Senators and argued that Iran did not slap any bank guarantees on its territory while Iran truck drivers were stuck up at border and in some instances from last one month but they were not allowed to deliver their goods.

The Senators irrespective of political divide were shocked to hear the disclosures made by the Iranian side and Senator Farooq H Naek, Shibli Faraz and Faisal Vawda argued that those who were responsible must be held accountable.

Senator Farooq H Naek said that he felt ashamed to listen to all this so he would recommend the Senate panel Chairman to refer this to the PM and Cabinet to listen to all stakeholders and resolve it.

The Iranian representative said that if the trade was opened it could extend benefits to Gwadar port. She said that there were unexpected policy changes without prior notice and cited an example that new regulations like requiring certificate of origin permits for hydrocarbon imports and recent issues with iron clearance led to congestion and return of shipments to Iran.

She said that there were no clear reasons why Iranian trucks were banned from entering Pakistan, however, it was believed that the restrictions were meant to prevent goods from being swapped between Taftan and Quetta.

There were limited entry lanes as in Pakistan there are two lanes on roads. She said that there was congestion on clearing terminals and no space was available. She said that there was no banking channel so this restriction of bank guarantees meant that practically no trade could occur between the two sides.

The main trader Haji Gul said that convoys of trucks were moved out from bordering areas every night without paying duty and taxes and why customs officials did not stop them. He said that the importer could furnish guarantees if required so but it was simply impossible to seek bank guarantees from Iranian truck drivers.

On this pressing issue at the Pakistan-Iran border, where over 600 trucks carrying trade goods have been stuck due to customs officials demanding court orders. The committee reiterated the urgency of resolving this matter, emphasizing the severe financial and economic losses faced by traders and the nation.

The Iranian representative explained that each truck carries goods worth approximately $11,000. The delay is costing traders about $100 per day per truck, which ultimately raises the price of goods for consumers. Furthermore, the drop in the number of trucks crossing the border in the past six months has led to an estimated daily economic loss of $2.2 million.

Senators expressed deep concern, with committee members emphasizing the importance of resolving this issue swiftly. The committee decided to write a letter to the Prime Minister urging him to prioritize the matter in the next cabinet meeting.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla remarked, ** “This issue has reached a critical point. It is not only a matter of economic losses but also a matter of national pride. The situation is deeply shameful for the country as a whole.”

It was also highlighted that new regulations, such as the requirement for a certificate of origin, have contributed to the congestion and delays at the border. The committee directed that a letter be sent to the Secretary of Commerce for further clarification on whether goods not manufactured in the originating country could still qualify for trade under the barter system.

The committee also discussed the lack of an official banking channel between Pakistan and Iran, which complicates financial transactions and further delays the movement of goods. A suggestion was made to include Pakistani importers and clearing agents in the process to help facilitate smoother transactions.

Another critical matter addressed was the misdeclaration of goods by M/s MH Traders, which had filed Goods Declarations (GDs) for PU Artificial Leather under an exemption scheme.

The Customs Department flagged discrepancies in the declarations, revealing that the goods were misclassified as “PU Artificial Leather,” whereas laboratory tests indicated that the goods were, in fact, textile non-woven fabric and synthetic polymer materials.

The committee recommended the petitioner to follow the process and directed FBR to look into the matter, review their facilities to ascertain the factual position.

