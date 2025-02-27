AIRLINK 184.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
Three-day book fair opened at SU

Recorder Report Published February 27, 2025 Updated February 27, 2025 07:32am

HYDERABAD: A three-day literary and educational Book Fair organized by the Institute of Sindhology and Allama I.I. Kazi Central Library commenced at the University of Sindh (SU) on Wednesday, drawing a large number of students, faculty members and book enthusiasts.

The Vice-Chancellor of Sindh University Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati along with former PPP Senator Aajiz Dhamrah inaugurated the grand event, which is aimed at promoting a reading culture among students and faculty members.

The book fair features 45 large stalls set up by renowned publishers from Hyderabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi, showcasing books on diverse subjects, including Agronomy, Entomology, English Linguistics, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, Soil Sciences, Engineering, Pharmacy, Plant Breeding & Genetics, Horticulture, Food Sciences, Literature, History, Arts, Poetry, Sports, Travelogues and more.

Organizers informed the Vice-Chancellor and the Senator that nearly 120,000 books were available at the fair, with many titles being sold at discounted rates of up to 50%, making them accessible to students and researchers.

After inaugurating the event, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati visited various stalls, interacted with publishers and expressed his appreciation for their participation.

