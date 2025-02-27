AIRLINK 184.88 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.21%)
RUDA plans to connect Lahore to Ravi City

Recorder Report Published 27 Feb, 2025 07:50am

LAHORE: The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) plans to connect the existing Lahore with Ravi City through several communication projects which are initiated to create architectural marvels quickly.

According to the RUDA, the most important is a 300-foot wide and 9-km-long expressway; this will start from Chaharbagh with a terminus across the river, having a 1-km-long modern bridge.

RUDA Chairman Shahid Ashraf Tarar and CEO Imran Amin inspected the site from where the expressway project has already been launched. On this occasion, they emphasised that the project would be completed in nine months and would result in jump-starting the economic activity, social mobility and prosperity of common people through a gigantic artery of communication. They further highlighted that the Ravi development project is going to be the first environment-friendly and sustainable city with a comprehensive sense of liveability. This expressway will be the central chord from where the complete network will be weaved, he added.

They appreciated Executive Director Abdul Waheed and the engineering department for planning and execution and called this expressway another grand trunk of connectivity and prosperity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

