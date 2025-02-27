AIRLINK 184.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.08%)
Pakistan

‘Air Ambulance Service in Punjab become ray of hope’

Recorder Report Published February 27, 2025 Updated February 27, 2025 08:25am

LAHORE: Upon successful completion of basic rescue training, as many as 447 rescuers of Punjab Motorways Ambulance & Gilgit Baltistan took oath to become part of the life-saving emergency service.

The Secretary Emergency Services Department, Dr. Rizwan Naseer administered the oath. These rescuers have been trained for expansion of emergency service on motorways in all Punjab and to provide emergency services in Gilgit Baltistan.

The Passing out parade of rescuers trained for Punjab Motorways Ambulance Service and Gilgit Baltistan was held at Emergency Services Academy (Rescue 1122), in which Provincial Minister for Emergency Service, Khawaja Salman Rafique was the chief guest.

The Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Imran Nazir, Parliamentary Secretary Zia Ulla Shah, Registrar Emergency Services Academy, Administrator ES, Deputy Director Operations, Provincial Monitoring Officer, senior Officers from Emergency Services Headquarters & Academy were present.

Addressing the ceremony, Khawaja Salman Rafique, stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab has launched several public welfare projects, including the Air Ambulance Service, Pak Life Saver Program, training of Rescue Scouts, Community Emergency Response Teams and the expansion of emergency services to 56 new cities. He emphasized that the Air Ambulance Service has become a ray of hope for patients in remote areas. “We love Pakistan and its soil.

The foundation of this country is built on the sacrifices of our elders,“ he said, adding: “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif initiated the remarkable Air Ambulance Service and so far, 71 patients from Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur have been transferred to major hospitals through this service. Additionally, the Motorway Ambulance Service is now ready to provide emergency assistance at 76 interchanges along the 1,588 km-long motorways of Punjab.”

Khawaja Imran Nazir stated that the current government is serving the people according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He praised the Punjab Emergency Service for its progress, attributing its success to the tireless efforts of Secretary Emergency Services and his team.

“Rescuers have been chosen by Allah to save human lives,” he remarked. He shared a personal experience, mentioning that when his mother’s health deteriorated a few days ago, rescue personnel promptly transported her to the hospital. “I have seen courage, not fear, in the eyes of rescue personnel,” he added.

He recalled that when the proposal for Motorbike Rescue Service was first introduced, many doubted its feasibility. However, today, Motorbike Rescue Service has proven their worth by saving millions of lives.“

Parliamentary Secretary Zia Ullah Shah said that under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, emergency services are being strengthened to ensure citizens’ right to life.

