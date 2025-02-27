AIRLINK 184.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.08%)
BOP 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
CNERGY 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.73%)
FCCL 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
FFL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
FLYNG 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
HUBC 131.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.92%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
KOSM 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 51.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
OGDC 210.15 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.61%)
PACE 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.83%)
PIAHCLA 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
PIBTL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.32%)
POWER 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
PPL 174.00 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.66%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.66%)
PTC 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
SEARL 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.44%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 33.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.13%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TRG 60.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
BR100 11,971 Increased By 45.6 (0.38%)
BR30 35,902 Increased By 165.7 (0.46%)
KSE100 114,180 Increased By 317.5 (0.28%)
KSE30 35,478 Increased By 77.3 (0.22%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-02-27

The open economy syndrome

Published 27 Feb, 2025 06:44am

EDITORIAL: A parliamentary fact-finding committee has concluded that the open skies policy of PIA led to a decrease in its market share from 50 to 20 percent — a loss that was gained by foreign airlines.

All contracts signed with foreign Independent Power Producers (IPPs) since 1992, all the way to 2014-17 under China Pakistan Economic Corridor initiative, were identical in that it was agreed to make capacity payments and allow repatriation of 100 percent profits which, as is by now patently evident, are to the detriment of the Pakistani consumers as well as the manufacturing sector unable to compete internationally and domestically (reflected by negative 1.32 percent growth in large-scale manufacturing sector July-November 2024).

And the passage of the Protection of Economic Reforms Act 1992 that allowed limitless outflow of foreign currency, a facility not available to nationals of developed economies in their home country to this day, led to massive capital flight though there are no estimates as to the amount involved.

Mistakes, however big or small, are made by administrations around the world but what has marked our governments’ is the repetitive nature of the mistakes and the failure to acknowledge the mistakes through empirical studies.

The overarching policy thrust of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has been to open the economy and restructure and eventually sell state-owned entities (SOEs) while the Pakistan People’s Party has shown a marked reticence towards privatisation (due to the organised opposition by the staff which has led to a failure to privatise units during the administration of the two parties) and instead supports private-public partnerships.

Notwithstanding this differential nearly all administrations, including the incumbent, have supported encouraging the private sector to play the lead role in transforming the economy as it is efficient and profit-oriented (two missing elements that are the root cause of a consistent rise in electricity tariffs as well as other services/products provided by state-owned entities) and are not corrupt (though this assumption is at odds with the authorities’ persistent claim that the private sector is evading and/or avoiding due taxes).

In this context, it is relevant to note that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff’s appraisal dated 10 October 2024 notes that “the state’s support of businesses through subsidies, favourable taxation arrangements, protection and government price setting has undermined the development of a dynamic and outward-oriented economy.

Subsidies have taken the form of low-cost financing and other concessions, which although varied across industries, left financing and taxes net of subsidies more favourable than in peer economies and less-favoured sectors.

The taxation system has been extensively used to provide non-transparent support through exemptions for privileged sectors like real estate, agriculture, manufacturing, and energy, as well as, through the proliferation of Special Economic Zones.

The government’s intervention in price setting, including for agricultural commodities, fuel products, power, and gas (biannual), combined with high tariff and non-tariff protection tilted the playing field in favour of selected groups or sectors.

Despite all this support, the business sector has failed to become an engine of growth, and the incentives eventually weakened competition and trapped resources in chronically inefficient (including perpetually “infant”) industries.“

This damning indictment of the failure of incentives to privately operated industrial and agricultural units requires an urgent revisit by cabinet members in general and the economic team leaders in particular.

In addition, there is a current focus on attracting foreign investment from friendly countries with more than 20 billion dollar memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed. This must be fully supported; however, the reasons for the delay in actual disbursement of the amounts pledged under the MoUs need to be assessed. Is it the inability of the government to extend monetary and fiscal incentives that it may have pledged to foreign investors because of the IMF conditions? Needless to add, that given the current state of the fragile economy the country cannot afford to have the Fund programme suspended as the ominous clouds of default continue to loom above. Or is it the linkage of the inflow to a climate in Pakistan conducive to the disbursement of foreign investment? These questions need to be answered before foreign investment in real sense of the word will actually enter the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PIA Pakistan Economy IMF IPPs Taxes CPEC privatisation FBR electricity tariffs SOEs parliamentary panel IMF and Pakistan economic reforms SOEs privatisation IPPs contracts

Comments

200 characters

The open economy syndrome

PD proposes Rs392.5bn PSDP for in-house projects

300 units consumption: Agriculture, domestic consumers to get benefit of FCA savings

Minister apprises British HC about power sector initiatives

Provisional negative adjustment of FCA: Nepra urged to pass on benefit to KE consumers

Govt says to run USC under PPP

Bun, rusk sales: FTO tells FBR to offer GST relief in budget

Senate panel takes notice of 600 trucks stuck at Pak-Iran border

Govt takes note of rise in prices of edibles ahead of Ramazan

Japanese car makers concern over delay in tax refunds

KPOGCL, consortium sign exploration agreement on Miran Block

Read more stories