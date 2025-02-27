AIRLINK 184.88 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.21%)
PMI Pakistan sets up factory for ZYN Oral Nicotine Pouches

Recorder Report Published February 27, 2025

KARACHI: Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited (PMPKL) has taken a major step towards facilitating access to better combustion-free alternatives to adult smokers by localizing the manufacturing of ZYN Oral Nicotine Pouches at its Sahiwal facility.

The localization process is in two steps beginning with the packaging of imported raw materials into finished goods which has already begun.

The process will be expanded into end-to-end manufacturing of the nicotine pouches locally in the second phase.

The localization of ZYN in Pakistan follows the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization of the marketing of ZYN nicotine pouches in the US, validating their potential as a less harmful alternative for adults who smoke and/or use other tobacco products. This regulatory milestone marks a significant step forward in tobacco harm reduction, achieved after a thorough scientific evaluation that demonstrated the product’s potential as a better alternative to smoking. Addressing the significance of this authorization, Ricketts, Nikolaus President Global Commercial Oral Products noted: “This authorization from the US FDA is a strong validation of our commitment to tobacco harm reduction. This regulatory development sets an important precedent that could influence global policies to drive a notable reduction in smoking rates, contributing positively towards public health.”

Recognizing the importance of better alternatives to cigarettes in Pakistan, Ali Takesh, Managing Director, Pakistan & Afghanistan, PMPKL, said: “Providing less harmful alternatives to adults that would otherwise continue to smoke is at the core of our ambition at PMPKL in line with Philip Morris International’s global vision to be a predominantly smoke-free company by 2030.

Through this initiative, PMPKL continues to drive progress in tobacco harm reduction while contributing to economic development by investing in innovation and local production.

