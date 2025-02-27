AIRLINK 184.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
European shares close at record high after upbeat earnings

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2025 06:44am

FRANKFURT: European shares closed at a record high on Wednesday as corporate earnings took centre stage and investors assessed the impact of a critical minerals agreement between the US and Ukraine.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 1%, boosted by banks for a second consecutive session.

Insurers followed with a 2.4% gain after Germany’s Munich Re posted an annual operating profit that beat estimates.

Upbeat results from brickmaker Wienerberger’s helped lift its stock by 11.3%, and boosted the construction and materials sector by 1.9%.

Most sub-sectors on the STOXX closed higher, while media stocks led declines, falling 2.5%. Dutch information services firm Wolters Kluwer dropped 10.9% after announcing the retirement of its top boss Nancy McKinstry.

Meanwhile, the US and Ukraine agreed on the terms of a draft minerals deal, ahead of more talks between Russia and the US on Thursday in Turkey.

“Trump is creating a lot of uncertainty with tariffs and the politics he is doing. So people are just trying to position and be invested on the right side if a trade war should come,” said Jochen Stanzl, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Stanzl said Wall Street was priced to perfection and the valuation gap made European stocks attractive.

Germany’s mid-cap stocks hit their highest level in over six months, boosted by optimism around pro-growth policies and higher defence spending from the next government likely to be led by Friedrich Merz’s conservatives.

The European aerospace and defence index was up 1.5%.

A Reuters poll found that a growing number of investors and strategists expect a correction in their local European stock market over the coming three months, before the region’s equities start rising again and hitting new highs in 2026.

Reuters reported that the European Central Bank is poised to give Italy’s UniCredit the green light to build up its stake in German rival Commerzbank. Shares in the companies were up 3.1% and 1.6% respectively.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) jumped 8.9% after it reported fourth-quarter operating profit above analysts’ forecasts.

