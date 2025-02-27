AIRLINK 184.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.09%)
BOP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.99%)
FCCL 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
FLYNG 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
HUBC 131.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
KOSM 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 51.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
OGDC 210.10 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.58%)
PACE 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.28%)
PAEL 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.95%)
PIAHCLA 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
PIBTL 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
POWER 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
PPL 174.25 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.8%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.66%)
PTC 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
SEARL 95.83 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.58%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 33.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.14%)
SYM 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
TELE 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
WAVESAPP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
BR100 11,966 Increased By 40.6 (0.34%)
BR30 35,875 Increased By 138.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 114,269 Increased By 407.2 (0.36%)
KSE30 35,509 Increased By 107.8 (0.3%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-27

Malaysian palm oil likely to fall

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2025 06:44am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil prices are likely to fall after the Muslim holy month of Ramazan due to a pickup in production, industry analyst Dorab Mistry said on Wednesday.

Palm oil will likely trade between 3,600 ringgit and 4,100 ringgit ($814.5 and $927.6) per metric ton from April to November, Mistry told a palm oil conference in Kuala Lumpur.

The benchmark palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was trading around 4,566 ringgit per ton in early deals on Wednesday.

“After Ramazan I expect a significant pickup in production and a slide in prices, which will eventually make palm once again competitive,” he said.

palm oil prices Palm oil price

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil likely to fall

PD proposes Rs392.5bn PSDP for in-house projects

300 units consumption: Agriculture, domestic consumers to get benefit of FCA savings

Minister apprises British HC about power sector initiatives

Provisional negative adjustment of FCA: Nepra urged to pass on benefit to KE consumers

Govt says to run USC under PPP

Bun, rusk sales: FTO tells FBR to offer GST relief in budget

Senate panel takes notice of 600 trucks stuck at Pak-Iran border

Govt takes note of rise in prices of edibles ahead of Ramazan

Japanese car makers concern over delay in tax refunds

KPOGCL, consortium sign exploration agreement on Miran Block

Read more stories