Cabinet approves setting up of ‘TPO’ at MoF

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has approved establishment of Tax Policy Office at the Ministry of Finance to build on the government’s economic reform agenda.

In this regard, the Ministry of Finance has issued a notification here on Friday.

According to the notification, the Tax Policy Office will lend support to the analysis of tax policies and proposals through data modeling, revenue and economic forecasting as well as the country’s international tax treaties and obligations.

The Tax Policy Office will report directly to the minister for Finance.

The staffing to the said office as approved by the federal cabinet, shall be undertaken with the approval of Establishment Division and Finance Division as per terms and conditions prescribed by the government.

The responsibilities and structure of the TPO may be amended as deemed necessary for its optimal functioning with the approval of the federal cabinet.

Aurangzeb has conveyed to the business community that the government has decided to move the tax policy unit out of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and house it within the Ministry of Finance for tax policy budget preparations.

