AIRLINK 184.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
BOP 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (7.85%)
FCCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.63%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.43%)
FLYNG 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.46%)
HUBC 131.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.6%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.9%)
MLCF 51.71 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.13%)
OGDC 208.88 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.09%)
PACE 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.42%)
PAEL 42.08 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.73%)
POWER 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.39%)
PPL 172.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.21%)
PRL 35.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.6%)
PTC 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
SEARL 95.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SSGC 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (8.65%)
SYM 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TRG 60.48 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.7%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.01%)
YOUW 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.56%)
BR100 11,925 Decreased By -60 (-0.5%)
BR30 35,736 Decreased By -186.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 113,862 Decreased By -665.8 (-0.58%)
KSE30 35,401 Decreased By -298.1 (-0.84%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

EU approves $2.3 billion takeover of Infinera by Nokia

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2025 09:08pm

BRUSSELS: The EU Commission on Wednesday said it had unconditionally approved the $2.3 billion acquisition of U.S. optical semiconductors and networking equipment maker Infinera by Nokia.

The commission said the takeover raised no concerns, as the companies’ combined market share in the supply of optical transport equipment would be moderate and would still face credible competition.

Reuters already reported earlier this month that Nokia was set for the unconditional approval for the deal, which it announced in June last year.

Telecom giant Nokia says net profit rose 89% in 2024

The acquisition will make it the second-largest vendor in the optical networking market with a 20% share, behind Huawei, which is benefiting from the minimal presence of Western companies in China.

The acquisition will allow Nokia to sell more equipment to big tech companies such as Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft, which are investing billions of dollars in building new data centres to service the artificial intelligence boom.

EU Nokia

Comments

200 characters

EU approves $2.3 billion takeover of Infinera by Nokia

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to boost bilateral trade to $2bn

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 Index loses 666 points

IMF team to visit Pakistan next week, says FM Aurangzeb

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Will 18% GST on net metering slow down Pakistan’s solar boom?

PM Shehbaz returns to Pakistan after visits to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan

Trump floats $5 million ‘gold card’ as a route to US citizenship

National Saving Schemes: CDNS decreases rates of return

PAA inks $15mn deal to strengthen Pakistan’s airport security

Hamas says next swap deal with Israel will use ‘new mechanism’

Read more stories