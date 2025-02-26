PM Shehbaz returns to Pakistan after visits to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif returned to Pakistan on Wednesday after completing his visits to Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, according to a statement from the Prime Minister Office.

The purpose of his visits was to strengthen relations in the areas of regional cooperation, trade, and energy.

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to boost bilateral trade to $2bn

During his visit to Uzbekistan, both countries agreed to expand bilateral trade to $2 billion.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that during their meeting, both leaders came to the conclusions on different spheres and mutual trade turnover had exceeded 400 million and “we have plans to increase that to $2 billion.”

Pakistan is seeking to leverage its strategic position as a key trade and transit hub to connect the landlocked Central Asian republics to the global market.

Pakistan, Azerbaijan aim to expand bilateral investment to $2bn

Similarly, Pakistan and Azerbaijan agreed on Monday to enhance the scope of bilateral investment up to $2 billion in areas of mutual beneficial projects.

This was decided during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The two sides also signed an amendment agreement to Framework Agreement for the sale and purchase of LNG cargoes related to Master LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement.

These visits will open new doors for regional cooperation for Pakistan.