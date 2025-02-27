AIRLINK 184.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.11%)
Perspectives

Student life in Dubai: a diverse and dynamic education system

Uzair Masuood Khan Published 27 Feb, 2025 05:58pm

Dubai is known for its towering skyscrapers, vibrant multicultural environment and a thriving economy, but it is also home to a diverse and dynamic education system. For students, Dubai offers exposure to top-tier academic institutions, extracurricular opportunities, and a global network.

The student experience in Dubai

For many, education in Dubai is a journey of adaptation and exploration. Schools here offer various international curricula, including British, American, and IB systems, ensuring students receive a globally competitive education. The difference between schools can be significant, as each entails very different teaching methodologies, extracurricular activities, and cultural environments.

Institutions like Pristine Private School, for example, emphasize both academic excellence and holistic development, enabling students to think critically and apply knowledge beyond the classroom.

One of the unique aspects of studying in Dubai is the exposure to innovative learning programs. One such opportunity is the Tetr College of Business, an entrepreneurial learning initiative where students travel to multiple countries, start businesses, and gain firsthand experience in global markets.

Such initiatives provide students with real-world skills, networking opportunities, and practical business acumen, setting them apart in an increasingly competitive landscape.

$56,000 tuition a year: Dubai to welcome $100mn school campus in August

Opportunities and Exposure

Dubai’s student life extends beyond academics. With its multicultural population, students interact with peers from different backgrounds, fostering cultural awareness and global perspectives.

The city hosts numerous workshops, competitions, and mentorship programs that help students build skills relevant to future careers. Networking opportunities are abundant, given Dubai’s status as a global business hub, allowing students to connect with industry professionals early on.

For Pakistani students and families relocating to Dubai, international schooling options are vast. Schools accredited by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) offer a range of curricula tailored to various educational needs. However, selecting the right institution requires careful consideration of both academic standards and extracurricular offerings, as both play a crucial role in student development.

However, studying in Dubai comes with a significant price tag and I believe there is a need for increased financial support and scholarship opportunities for students in Dubai.

Dubai presents an excellent learning environment for students willing to make the most of its academic and extracurricular offerings. While financial challenges persist, those who strategically leverage the available opportunities – such as networking, skill-building, and alternative funding options – can maximize their educational experience.

For Pakistani families considering relocating to Dubai, conducting thorough research, consulting KHDA reports, and speaking with students and parents can provide valuable insights into the best schooling options.

As per the KHDA website, here are the 23 ‘Outstanding’ schools in the emirate.

SCHOOL NAME CURRICULUM
Kings School Dubai LLC UK
Victory Heights Primary School LLC UK
Dubai British School Jumeirah Park UK
Dubai British School UK
Jumeirah English Speaking School (Br) UK
Safa Community School UK
Nord Anglia International School LLC UK
Dubai International Academy LLC IB
Kings School Al Barsha LLC UK
GEMS Dubai American Academy – Dubai Branch American/IB
Dubai English Speaking College UK
Dubai College UK
GEMS Wellington International School – Dubai Branch UK/IB
Repton School Dubai UK/IB
GEMS Modern Academy Indian/IB
GEMS Jumeira Primary School – Dubai Branch UK
Jumeirah College UK
Jumeirah English Speaking School UK
Horizons English School LLC UK
Deira International School UK/IB
Lycée Français International Georges Pompidou School Oud Metha French
Dubai English Speaking School UK
Lycée Français International French

Despite the high costs, the benefits of a global education, cultural diversity, and extensive career opportunities make Dubai an attractive destination for many students seeking a well-rounded academic journey.

Uzair Masuood Khan

The author is an aspiring entrepeneur enrolled at Tetr College of Business

MENA Dubai

