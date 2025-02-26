AIRLINK 184.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.59%)
BOP 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.27%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
FCCL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FFL 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
FLYNG 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
HUBC 133.00 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.82%)
HUMNL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.19%)
MLCF 51.83 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.37%)
OGDC 210.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-1.49%)
PACE 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.37%)
PAEL 42.32 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.05%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.19%)
POWER 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.76%)
PPL 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1%)
PRL 35.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.84%)
PTC 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
SEARL 95.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.38%)
SYM 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TRG 59.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.95%)
WAVESAPP 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.84%)
BR100 11,964 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.18%)
BR30 35,873 Decreased By -49.8 (-0.14%)
KSE100 114,321 Decreased By -207.1 (-0.18%)
KSE30 35,581 Decreased By -118.4 (-0.33%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Meta in talks for $200 billion AI data center project, The Information reports

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2025 12:45pm

Meta Platforms is in discussions to construct a new data center campus for its artificial intelligence projects, with potential costs exceeding $200 billion, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Meta executives have informed data center developers that the company is considering building the campus in states including Louisiana, Wyoming or Texas, with senior leaders having visited potential sites this month, the report said.

Since the launch of Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT in 2022, investment in AI has surged as companies across various sectors strive to incorporate artificial intelligence into their products and services.

A Meta spokesperson denied the report, saying its data center plans and capital expenditures have already been disclosed and that anything beyond that is “pure speculation”.

Facebook-parent Meta settles with Australia’s privacy watchdog over Cambridge Analytica lawsuit

Last month, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the company plans to spend as much as $65 billion this year to expand its AI infrastructure.

In comparison, Microsoft said it was planning to invest about $80 billion in fiscal 2025 to develop data centers, while retail giant Amazon stated that its 2025 spending would be higher than the $75 billion estimated in 2024.

Mark Zuckerberg Microsoft artificial intelligence Meta Platforms ChatGPT OpenAI’s OpenAI’s ChatGPT

Comments

200 characters

Meta in talks for $200 billion AI data center project, The Information reports

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 down over 400 points

PM Shehbaz welcomed with guard of honour in Tashkent

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Procurement of 1,100 vehicles: PAC hints at summoning FBR chief

HUBCO profit declines 68% in 2QFY25

Iron, steel scrap importers: FBR withdraws EFS facility

Opposition to power arrears at-source deductions: KP govt’s summary gets no response from PD

Oil edges up as US stockpile report counters rising supply concerns

Project agreement: ADB tells LESCO to submit ‘AEFS’ for FY24

Policy oversight, regulatory framework: Govt to mull setting up of ‘crypto council’

Read more stories