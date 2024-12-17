AGL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.84%)
AIRLINK 204.11 Increased By ▲ 14.17 (7.46%)
BOP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.2%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
DCL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.15%)
DFML 41.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
DGKC 106.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-3.3%)
FCCL 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.25%)
FFBL 93.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.86%)
FFL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
HUBC 136.23 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (5.74%)
HUMNL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.2%)
KEL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.42%)
KOSM 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
MLCF 48.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.9%)
NBP 73.25 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.13%)
OGDC 227.10 Decreased By ▼ -6.19 (-2.65%)
PAEL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (8.77%)
PIBTL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.82%)
PPL 207.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.61%)
PRL 40.17 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (9.99%)
PTC 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.38%)
SEARL 115.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.23%)
TELE 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TOMCL 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.01%)
TPLP 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (7.04%)
TREET 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
TRG 61.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.45%)
UNITY 35.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
BR100 12,416 Increased By 68.9 (0.56%)
BR30 39,240 Increased By 139.9 (0.36%)
KSE100 115,910 Decreased By -259 (-0.22%)
KSE30 36,538 Decreased By -121.1 (-0.33%)
Dec 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Facebook-parent Meta settles with Australia’s privacy watchdog over Cambridge Analytica lawsuit

Reuters Published 17 Dec, 2024 12:37pm

Meta Platforms has agreed to a A$50 million settlement ($31.85 million), Australia’s privacy watchdog said on Tuesday, closing long-drawn, expensive legal proceedings for the Facebook parent over the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner had alleged that personal information of some users was being disclosed to Facebook’s personality quiz app, This is Your Digital Life, as part of the broader scandal.

The breaches were first reported by the Guardian in early 2018, and Facebook received fines from regulators in the United States and the UK in 2019. Australia’s privacy regulator has been caught up in the legal battle with Meta since 2020.

The personal data of 311,127 Australian Facebook users was “exposed to the risk of being disclosed” to consulting firm Cambridge Analytica and used for profiling purposes, according to the 2020 statement.

It convinced the high court in March 2023 to not hear an appeal, which is considered to be a win that allowed the watchdog to continue its prosecution.

In June 2023, the country’s federal court ordered Meta and the privacy commissioner to enter mediation.

“Today’s settlement represents the largest ever payment dedicated to addressing concerns about the privacy of individuals in Australia,” the Australian Information Commissioner Elizabeth Tydd said.

Meta to appeal Indian order that curbs data-sharing between WhatsApp, other apps

Cambridge Analytica, a British consulting firm, was known to have kept personal data of millions of Facebook users without their permission, before using the data predominantly for political advertising, including assisting Donald Trump and the Brexit campaign in the UK.

A Meta spokesperson told Reuters that the company had settled the lawsuit in Australia on a no admission basis, closing a chapter on allegations regarding past practices of the firm.

facebook Meta Platforms privacy watchdog Australian Information Commissioner Elizabeth Tydd

Comments

200 characters

Facebook-parent Meta settles with Australia’s privacy watchdog over Cambridge Analytica lawsuit

KSE-100 briefly crosses 117,000 post policy rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Rs1.8m GST cuts on services: FBR and top CA firm at loggerheads

‘IMF exit strategy in place’: Aurangzeb updates PBC on twin deficits progress

PIA sell-off: Govt will have to own Rs800bn in liabilities: Asif

Oil prices in holding pattern ahead of Federal Reserve decision

China’s fast-growing industry worthy of being imitated: CM

Solar panels free of charge: Provincial govts’ move leaves policymakers scrambling

Dual nationals in key SBP roles: Govt panel to assess implications

FDI in telecom sector declines

Read more stories