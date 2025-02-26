AIRLINK 184.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.82%)
Lionel Messi, Inter Miami sweep Sporting KC in CONCACAF series

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2025 11:12am

Superstar Lionel Messi opened the scoring and Inter Miami swept Sporting Kansas City with a 3-1 victory on Tuesday night in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in their CONCACAF Champions Cup opening-round series.

Inter Miami had shut out SKC 1-0, on Messi’s goal, in the first leg of the two-match series last Wednesday in frigid weather in Kansas City, Kan.

With the 4-1 edge in aggregate scoring, Inter Miami advances to face Jamaican side Cavalier in the round of 16, with the MLS club hosting the first leg on March 6.

Messi scored in the 19th minute, with teammates Tadeo Allende (first minute of extra time) and Luis Suarez (third minute of extra time) as Inter Miami scored on all three of its first-half shots.

Suarez assisted Messi’s goal.

Lionel Messi and Miami held by New York City in MLS opener

Kansas City notched its first goal in three matches this year on Memo Rodriguez’s score in the 63rd minute.

SKC finished with 10 shot attempts and four on goal, while Inter Miami totaled six shots and four on goal.

