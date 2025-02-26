AIRLINK 185.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 41.57 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
FFL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.74%)
HUBC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.3%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.7%)
OGDC 211.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-0.81%)
PACE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.03%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.16%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.19%)
POWER 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
PPL 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1%)
PRL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
PTC 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
SEARL 96.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
SYM 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TRG 59.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.6%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
YOUW 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
BR100 11,969 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.14%)
BR30 35,814 Decreased By -109 (-0.3%)
KSE100 114,338 Decreased By -189.7 (-0.17%)
KSE30 35,565 Decreased By -134.4 (-0.38%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US House Republicans advance Trump’s tax cut plan

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2025 08:00am
[1/4] Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks during a House Republican members conference meeting in Trump National Doral resort, in Miami, Florida, U.S. Photo: Reuters
[1/4] Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks during a House Republican members conference meeting in Trump National Doral resort, in Miami, Florida, U.S. Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives late on Tuesday advanced President Donald Trump’s tax-cut and border security agenda, delivering a major boost to his 2025 priorities.

The vote on passage was 217-215 with Representative Thomas Massie, a prominent fiscal hawk, as a lone Republican voting in opposition, and no Democrats supporting the controversial measure.

One Democrat did not vote.

The measure is a preliminary step to extending Trump’s 2017 tax cuts later this year. Tuesday’s vote sent the budget resolution to the Senate, where Republicans are expected to take it up.

“We have a lot of hard work ahead of us, but we are going to deliver the American First agenda,” House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters after the vote.

“We’re going to celebrate tonight, and we’ll roll up our sleeves and get right back in the morning.”

The final vote came after Johnson and No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise spent hours persuading holdouts to back the move.

The measure’s passage followed an unusual series of maneuvers in which Johnson canceled a vote on the bill, because it lacked the votes for passage, and then promptly reversed course.

Both leaders said Trump himself had been contacting reluctant members about the need to advance the $4.5 trillion tax-cut plan, which would also fund the deportation of migrants living in the U.S. illegally, tighten border security, energy deregulation and military spending.

Several hardline conservatives sought deeper spending cuts and stronger control over separate government funding legislation to avert a potential shutdown after current funding expires on March 14.

Three Republican hardliners seen initially as firm no votes - Tim Burchett, Victoria Spartz and Warren Davidson - wound up voting for the measure in the end.

Doubts about House Republican unity prompted Senate Republicans to enact their own budget resolution as a Plan B ploy last week: a $340 billion measure that covers Trump’s border, defense and energy priorities but leaves the thornier issue of tax policy for later in the year.

Both chambers need to pass the same budget resolution to unlock a parliamentary tool that Republicans will need later this year to circumvent Democratic opposition and the Senate filibuster and enact legislation containing the Trump agenda.

The House budget seeks $2 trillion in spending cuts over 10 years to pay for Trump’s agenda.

Trump agenda faces reality check in Congress vote

The tax cuts Trump is seeking would extend breaks passed during his first term in office, his main legislative accomplishment, that are due to expire at the end of this year.

Passing a budget resolution is just the first deadline facing lawmakers in the coming months.

Lawmakers also need to enact fiscal 2025 spending legislation to keep federal agencies operating after current funding expires on March 14. Later this year they will need to act on the federal government’s self-imposed debt ceiling or risk triggering catastrophic default on its $36 trillion in debt.

Republican US President Donald Trump US House Republicans Trump's tax cut plan

Comments

200 characters

US House Republicans advance Trump’s tax cut plan

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Procurement of 1,100 vehicles: PAC hints at summoning FBR chief

Iron, steel scrap importers: FBR withdraws EFS facility

Opposition to power arrears at-source deductions: KP govt’s summary gets no response from PD

Project agreement: ADB tells LESCO to submit ‘AEFS’ for FY24

Policy oversight, regulatory framework: Govt to mull setting up of ‘crypto council’

PIACL sell-off: $4.3m paid to FA, PC panel told

Imported goods: FBR sets up ‘CEU’ at Karachi for same-day clearance

EU, international bodies can’t direct apex court: Justice Hilali

Financial inclusion: Banks urged to leverage technology

Read more stories