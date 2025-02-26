Another day of gains

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained positive momentum on Tuesday amid robust financials results.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index increased by 198 points or 0.17 percent, closing at 114,528 points on Tuesday compared to 114,330 points a day earlier.

Daily volumes on the ready counter rose by 9 percent from 455.533 million shares to 496 million shares. The daily traded value on the ready counter also surged by Rs 3.47 billion to reach Rs 29.362 billion on Tuesday.

BRIndex100 declined by 29.34 points or 0.24 percent to close at 11,993.37 points with a share trading volume of 423.188 points. It touched an intraday high of 12,022.71 points and an intraday low of 11,993.37 points.

BRIndex30 opened at 36,130.12 points and closed at 35,956.15 points, which was 173.97 points or 0.48 percent lower than previous close. Total volume at BRIndex30 was 261.548 million shares.

The market capitalization increased by Rs 25 billion to Rs 14.129 trillion. Out of 444 active scrips, 169 closed in positive and 223 in negative while the value of 52 stocks remained unchanged.

Fauji Cement was the volume leader with 60 million shares and closed at Rs 41.46 followed by Maple Leaf that closed at Rs 51.43 with 33.825 million shares. Al Tahur Ltd. ranked third with 23.9 million shares and closed at Rs 29.08.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited and Thal Industries Corporation Limited were the top gainers increasing by Rs 194.00 and Rs 34.70, respectively to close at Rs 3,194 and Rs 386.04 while Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited and Pakistan Services Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 42.75 and Rs 25.17 respectively to close at Rs 9,323 and Rs 1,080.21.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said stocks closed higher in the earnings season rally at PSX amid robust financials in fertiliser, cement, oil and banking scrips.

Expectations for cut in industrial power tariff, thin inflation for Feb’25, privatisation of SOEs, and positive IMF review talks next week played catalyst role in bullish close at PSX, he added.

Analysts at Topline said that the KSE 100 index showed an upward trend, supported by local fund buying, as reported by NCCPL yesterday. It reached a high of 115,890 points before closing at 114,528 points, gaining 198 points or 0.17.

The rise was largely driven by BAHL, MCB, OGDC, MLCF, and MARI, which together contributed 296 points to the overall gain. In contrast, FFC, HUBC, and TRG contributed a loss of 146 points to the index.

BR Automobile Assembler Index down by 29.62 points or 0.14 percent to close at 21,730.06 points with a total turnover of 3.934 million.

BR Cement Index increased by 23.12 points or 0.18 percent to close at 12,700.73 points with a total turnover of 121.823 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index gained 227.7 points or 0.75 percent to reach at 30,640.24 points with a total turnover of 46 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index fell by 218.19 points or 1.15 percent to close at 18,721.91 points with a total turnover of 47,863,758.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 11,392.59 points with a net positive change of 48.82 points or a percentage change of 0.43 and a total turnover of 33.923 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index lost 28.23 points or 0.54 percent to close at 5,179.43 points with a total turnover of 38.032 million shares.

