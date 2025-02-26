PSX enhances share purchase limits

KARACHI: In a major development, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced significant changes in share purchase limits.

Investors will now be able to place larger orders, which are expected to bring fresh energy to the market.

Previously, investors in the ready market could place a single order for shares worth up to Rs 50 million. Now, this limit has been doubled to Rs 100 million.

In the futures market, the purchase limit per order has increased from Rs 25 million to Rs 50 million.

The volume limits per order remain unchanged, which is 1 million shares in the ready market and 500,000 shares in the futures market.

These new rules will take effect from Monday, March 3,2025.

Analysts believe this decision will boost trading activity and overall financial volume in the stock exchange.

“This move will enhance liquidity in the equity market and large investors will now have more opportunities, which will ultimately benefit the overall economy.”

