Youth Internship Programme: Parliament House hosts dynamic Mock Session on final day

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark effort aimed at fostering youth engagement in governance, Pakistan’s Parliament House hosted a dynamic Mock Parliament Session on the final day of the Youth Internship Programme.

This immersive experience, held on Tuesday under the visionary leadership of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, provided young interns with a rare opportunity to step into the shoes of parliamentarians, bridging the gap between policy and practice.

Originally launched during the previous tenure of Speaker Sadiq, the Youth Internship Program has been instrumental in introducing students from colleges and universities to the intricacies of parliamentary affairs. This reflects a long-standing commitment to equipping young minds with the knowledge and skills necessary for meaningful civic engagement and leadership in governance.

The session featured interns actively participating in real-time legislative debates, engaging in question hour, and holding mock ministries accountable on key national issues.

Demonstrating remarkable parliamentary decorum, the interns moved bills, proposed amendments, introduced resolutions, and raised calling attention notices—effectively simulating the rigorous demands of legislative proceedings.

Beyond being an academic exercise, the session challenged participants to critically analyse pressing national concerns, articulate informed viewpoints, and engage in structured debates.

This hands-on experience reinforced the principles of legislative scrutiny, transparency, and evidence-based policymaking, fostering a new generation of politically aware and responsible citizens.

