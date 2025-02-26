Business activities indispensable for economic stability: Governor

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said on Tuesday that traders and industrialists are the backbone of any country’s economy, as business activities are indispensable for economic stability.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the delegation of businessmen from various chambers of Punjab led by Syed Alamdar Hussain Shah, New York Small Chamber, here at Governor House.

The governor maintained that the overseas Pakistani business community has an important role in the development of the country’s economy. He added that protection of the lives and property of overseas Pakistanis is the top priority of the government. He also praised the business community associated with Punjab Chambers, stating that their tireless efforts and dedication have earned Pakistan recognition both domestically and internationally. He said that promotion of business activities provides new employment and business opportunities to the people.

He expressed optimism that if political stability continues to prevail in the country, it will lead to significant economic growth and improvement in next few years.

Later, the governor, while addressing a ceremony organized by the Lahore Trade Authority (LTA) under the auspices of the National Finale and Cultural Festival at Shahi Qila Araz Gah, said that there is no shortage of talent in Pakistan, foreign exchange can be earned by supporting the youth in IT sector, which requires hard work at the government level and in the private sector. In this modern era, there is a lot of scope for IT; hence, more attention needs to be paid on this sector, as huge forex can be brought into the country through the IT sector, he said.

He further said that things have started improving in one year of the coalition government and the country will move forward in the next three to four years. “We have to break the shackles and stand on our own feet,” he said, adding: “We have all kinds of resources.”

Senator Anushey Rehman, President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Abuzar Shad, Director General Trade Development Authority Rafia Syed and CE Trade Development Authority Faiz were also present on the occasion.

