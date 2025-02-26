PQFTL launches Lifetime Guaranteed Pension Plan

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL), a leading provider of Family Takaful solutions, has made history by launching the “Lifetime Kafalat Plan”, Pakistan’s first lifetime guaranteed pension plan.

This innovative product is designed to provide a guaranteed income for life, utilizing advanced algorithms to determine monthly contributions based on customer requirements.

The launch ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including representatives from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), trade associations, business leaders, and Islamic scholars.

SECP Chairman, Akif Saeed, congratulated Pak-Qatar Family Takaful on the launch, praising the company’s efforts in introducing innovative products that cater to the financial needs of Pakistanis.

Commissioner Insurance, Mujtaba Ahmed Lodhi, highlighted the demand for structured retirement solutions in Pakistan and emphasized the need for extended financial security. He also outlined SECP’s support for innovation in the insurance sector, encouraging companies to develop unique products that address the evolving needs of policyholders.

