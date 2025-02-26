AIRLINK 185.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.41%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-26

‘25th APNS Awards’ ceremony being held

Press Release Published 26 Feb, 2025 06:30am

KARACHI: The APNS is holding ‘25th APNS Awards’ ceremony wherein Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has been requested to grace the ceremony as chief guest and distribute the awards among the winners of journalist and advertising agencies awards.

The APNS has announced the winners of ‘25th APNS Advertising Awards’ which will be given at the APNS Awards ceremony.

The panel of judges consisting of Ejaz Wasay, Talib S Karim & Aly Mustansir has decided the winners of creative awards, whereas business awards have been decided on the performance of the advertising agencies. The winners are as under:

Business Performance Awards

M/s. Up-Tick Ventures (Pvt.) Ltd. Karachi Gold

M/s. Creative Junction (Pvt.) Ltd. Lahore Silver

M/s. Channel 7 Communications (Pvt) Ltd. Islamabad Bronze

Business Performance Award (Periodicals)

M/s. Synergy Advertising (Pvt.) Ltd. Karachi Gold

M/s. Oktopus 360 Media (Pvt.) Ltd. Karachi Silver

Business Performance Award (Regional Dailies)

M/s. Creative Junction (Pvt.) Ltd., Lahore Gold

M/s. Synergy Advertising (Pvt.) Ltd., Karachi Silver

Business Performance Award (Metro B Dailies)

M/s. Oktopus 360 Media (Pvt.) Ltd., Karachi Gold

M/s. Synergy Advertising (Pvt.) Ltd., Karachi Silver

Client Performance Award (Private Sector)

M/s. Habib Bank Ltd. M/s. Brainchild Communications Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd., Gold

M/s. Engro Group M/s. Brainchild Communications Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd., Silver

M/s. Hyundai Nishat Motors M/s. Synergy Advertising (Pvt.) Ltd., Bronze

Client Performance Award (Public Sector) Information & Archives Department Govt of Sindh Up-Tick Ventures (Pvt) Ltd.,

Best in Copy: M/s Prestige Communications ad of Cardio Vascular Foundation

Best in Design: M/s Adcom (Pvt.) Ltd ad of Habib Bank Ltd.

Best Campaign: M/s Bond Advertising (Pvt) Ltd ad of Bank Al Habib Ltd.

Best Public Service ad: M/s Synergy Advertising (Pvt.) Ltd ad of Latif Kapadia Memorial Welfare Trust

The Award Committee has decided to give Award for Excellence in Public Relations and Corporate Communications to Mobashir Hassan, Principal Information Officer Government of Pakistan.

