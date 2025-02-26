OGDCL clarifies production bonus claims

ISLAMABAD: Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has reiterated its strong commitment to community welfare, emphasizing that the company has significantly contributed to local development through various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The company has invested in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and clean water projects, including scholarships for students, free medical camps, and the establishment of fully operational healthcare centers.

Furthermore, OGDCL has deposited PKR 500 million into a designated social welfare account for District Sanghar, ensuring transparent and effective community support.

In response to a recent news report, OGDCL has clarified that it is not obligated to pay a production bonus in District Sanghar under the applicable Petroleum Concession Agreement (PCA).

During a Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum meeting on February 24, 2025, the Director General Petroleum Concessions (DGPC) confirmed that OGDCL remains exempt under the 2012 and 1994 policies.

The company also highlighted that the conversion under the 2012 Policy related to the Bitrism block is currently on hold due to a sub judice matter (Writ Petition 651/2018) in the Islamabad High Court.

OGDCL reaffirmed its strict compliance with all regulatory frameworks and its continued efforts to uplift local communities through welfare initiatives, well beyond its mandatory obligations.

