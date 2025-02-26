AIRLINK 185.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
BOP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
FCCL 41.62 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
FFL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.63%)
HUBC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.62%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.3%)
KOSM 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
MLCF 52.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.7%)
OGDC 211.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-0.95%)
PACE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.07%)
PAEL 42.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.1%)
PIAHCLA 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (7.84%)
POWER 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
PPL 175.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.77%)
PRL 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.79%)
PTC 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
SEARL 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.84%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 31.62 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.51%)
SYM 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 59.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.52%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,961 Decreased By -25 (-0.21%)
BR30 35,788 Decreased By -135.5 (-0.38%)
KSE100 114,379 Decreased By -149.3 (-0.13%)
KSE30 35,583 Decreased By -115.8 (-0.32%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-26

OGDCL clarifies production bonus claims

Press Release Published February 26, 2025 Updated February 26, 2025 07:47am

ISLAMABAD: Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has reiterated its strong commitment to community welfare, emphasizing that the company has significantly contributed to local development through various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The company has invested in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and clean water projects, including scholarships for students, free medical camps, and the establishment of fully operational healthcare centers.

Furthermore, OGDCL has deposited PKR 500 million into a designated social welfare account for District Sanghar, ensuring transparent and effective community support.

Production bonus: Panel raises its concerns over OGDCL’s ‘failure’

In response to a recent news report, OGDCL has clarified that it is not obligated to pay a production bonus in District Sanghar under the applicable Petroleum Concession Agreement (PCA).

During a Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum meeting on February 24, 2025, the Director General Petroleum Concessions (DGPC) confirmed that OGDCL remains exempt under the 2012 and 1994 policies.

The company also highlighted that the conversion under the 2012 Policy related to the Bitrism block is currently on hold due to a sub judice matter (Writ Petition 651/2018) in the Islamabad High Court.

OGDCL reaffirmed its strict compliance with all regulatory frameworks and its continued efforts to uplift local communities through welfare initiatives, well beyond its mandatory obligations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

OGDCL CSR Production bonus

Comments

200 characters

OGDCL clarifies production bonus claims

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Procurement of 1,100 vehicles: PAC hints at summoning FBR chief

Iron, steel scrap importers: FBR withdraws EFS facility

Opposition to power arrears at-source deductions: KP govt’s summary gets no response from PD

Project agreement: ADB tells LESCO to submit ‘AEFS’ for FY24

Policy oversight, regulatory framework: Govt to mull setting up of ‘crypto council’

PIACL sell-off: $4.3m paid to FA, PC panel told

Imported goods: FBR sets up ‘CEU’ at Karachi for same-day clearance

EU, international bodies can’t direct apex court: Justice Hilali

Financial inclusion: Banks urged to leverage technology

Read more stories