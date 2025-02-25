AIRLINK 188.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.03%)
BOP 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 43.47 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.35%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
FLYNG 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
HUBC 134.09 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
HUMNL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
MLCF 50.40 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.77%)
OGDC 215.00 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (2.2%)
PACE 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
PAEL 42.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
POWER 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.52%)
PPL 181.00 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (1.65%)
PRL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.45%)
PTC 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
SEARL 98.05 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.26%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SSGC 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.28%)
SYM 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
TRG 62.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.34%)
YOUW 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
BR100 12,127 Increased By 104.5 (0.87%)
BR30 36,490 Increased By 359.6 (1%)
KSE100 115,434 Increased By 1103.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 36,017 Increased By 404.2 (1.13%)
Feb 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-25

Production bonus: Panel raises its concerns over OGDCL’s ‘failure’

Wasim Iqbal Published 25 Feb, 2025 06:53am

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Monday raised concerns over the OGDCL’s failure to issue the production bonus to date and its violation of the Supreme Court’s judgment.

The Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum has been apprised that the OGDCL is not obligated to pay the production bonus; however, members committee expressed serious reservations that despite the matter being addressed by the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Petroleum had yet to review the court’s judgment.

The chairman of the committee noted that the matter had been approved for an upgrade two months ago, on 19th December 2024, yet progress on the case remained slow. The additional secretary of the Petroleum Division assured the committee that the Supreme Court’s orders would be reviewed and a way forward would be formulated accordingly.

The committee was also briefed on financial and administrative irregularities, including details of inquiries conducted over the past three years. It was reported that embezzlement of pipeline material at the Central Base Store (CBS) in Manga by company officials had resulted in a financial loss of nearly Rs380 million.

Senator Umer Farooq sought clarity on the reported loss, and upon inquiry, the officials confirmed the amount.

Similarly, the committee was informed about the Bannu West project, where stolen civil material had resulted in an estimated financial loss of Rs5 million. Additionally, the embezzlement of scrapped industrial materials at CMS Lahore and the recovery of approximately Rs28 million were also reported.

Furthermore, the committee received a briefing on the curtailment of indigenous gas from local fields. It was highlighted that local fields were shutting down due to an agreement with Qatar, under which 10 cargo shipments arrive each month.

The discussion also underscored the critical condition of pipelines, which are under immense pressure and at risk of bursting, along with the lack of adequate storage facilities.

Following the exchange of views, Senator Umer Farooq emphasised the need for a detailed review of drilling operations and associated costs on a daily basis. He recommended a comprehensive report on gas extraction and development across different areas, the number of drilling operations conducted, and the time frame for each.

He also requested details regarding the utilisation of corporate social responsibility (CSR) budget allocations and the operational costs exceeding budgeted amounts.

In reference to the 27th August 2024 recommendations, Senator Umer Farooq raised serious concerns regarding the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline and noted that while many goods continue to arrive from Iran without facing sanctions, development projects are subjected to restrictions.

The committee members also expressed concerns over the lack of clarity regarding the Board of Directors for petroleum companies.

They recommended seeking guidelines from the Ministry of Finance on this matter, as well as on the appointment process for managing directors.

Senator Umer Farooq raised concerns over the absence of competent candidates for key positions and suggested that the advertisement for the post be shared with the committee. The chairman of the committee emphasised the urgent need for implementation and directed officials to report back with a timeline for progress.

He also recommended calling representatives from the Ministry of Finance to provide further clarity on the issue.

The Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum, chaired by Senator Umer Farooq, convened today at Parliament House.

The meeting was attended by senators, Quratulain Marri, Mir Dostain Khan Domki, Abdul Wasay, and Rana Mehmoodul Hassan, along with the additional secretary and joint secretary of the Petroleum Division and senior officials from the relevant departments to review updates on administrative and financial irregularities within the sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Supreme Court SC OGDCL Senate panel ministry of petroleum SC judgment Production bonus

Comments

200 characters

Production bonus: Panel raises its concerns over OGDCL’s ‘failure’

Solar net metering consumers: Discovering Rs9.8bn loss, FTO orders 18pc GST levy

Contracts revision: Non-compliant IPPs, plants to face forensic audit

Expo Centre location in Quetta: Senate panel directs MoC to liaise with Balochistan CM

Pakistan, Azerbaijan sign multiple accords

SC says targeting army installations just not acceptable

SC urged to set aside order passed by two judges

Pakistan Bar Council representative quits JCP

Banks surpass oil & gas sector as top taxpayers: PBA chief

Minimum wage law ignored: NA panel to ask Speaker to suggest course of action

Multiple MoUs inked: PSO and SOCAR to set up JV firm in Singapore

Read more stories