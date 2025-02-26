‘Horse & Cattle Show’: CM greets stakeholders

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated all stakeholders on the successful holding of 16-day Horse and Cattle Show after 35 years.

In her message to the organizing team of the Horse and Cattle Show, she appreciated their continuous hard work for five months with regard to successful holding of the Horse and Cattle Show.

She said, “It is a testament to the hard work, dedication and creativity of the management and their team. I heartily congratulate PHA Director General Tahir Wattoo, his officers and the allied staff, as their hard work has brought rejoice to the faces of children and adults.”

She added, “Seeing the success of the Horse and Cattle Show, it has been decided to expand the scope of such entertainment events across the province. Entertainment events and programmes will continue to be organized for the entertainment of the people. The glorious tradition of the Horse and Cattle Show will also be continued as well as maintained in future as well.”

The CM Punjab said, “Colours of Punjab were illuminated from February 9 to February 24, bringing joy to the citizens. Children and thousands of families participated in 20 major events of Horse & Cattle Show. The participation of 13 international teams highlighted the global image of Pakistan and Punjab. After years, citizens witnessed Shandur Polo event, 7-day spear fighting, buzkashi, archery and thrilling competitions of horse riders in Lahore.”

She added, “Mystical colours of Punjab were highlighted, cultural activities of Gilgit-Baltistan were promoted and traditional cuisine was fully enjoyed by the people. Children’s Festival, Dog Show, Flower Exhibition, display of rare and unique vehicles and thrilling wrestling competitions of Rustam-e-Punjab enhanced the festivity of the Horse and Cattle Show. After Eid, an industrial exhibition will be organized at the Lahore Expo Centre.”

On the direction of CM Punjab, the Horse and Cattle Show was organized under the supervision and leadership of Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

