Pakistan Print 2025-02-26

CM hosts closing ceremony of ‘Horse & Cattle Show’

Recorder Report Published February 26, 2025 Updated February 26, 2025 08:13am

LAHORE: The vibrant festival of Horse & Cattle Show 2025 under the title ‘May Punjab Prosper Forever’ has come to a close.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif hosted the closing ceremony; Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir attended it as the Guest of Honour.

The Fortresses Stadium was decorated in a grand manner, with guests arriving since afternoon. Hundreds of drummers welcomed them by beating traditional drums and festive tunes. Drummers performed enthusiastically by spinning in circles.

Women dressed in traditional attire led a cavalry team and after seeking permission, started the program. Rapid horse riders, carrying the green and white flag, demonstrated their skills by spearing burning coals with spears. Two teams of wrestlers played an exhibition match of Kabaddi, known as “Rustam-e-Punjab.” The show featured horse riders, dancing camels, goats, buffaloes, and sheep.

Dancers from different regions captivated the audience who presented their regional dances. The Sindhi, Balochi, Kashmiri dancers became the focus of attention during the event.

Flutes played themes like “Green Punjab,” and Sufi dancers also became a highlight of the show. Highlights of all the events of 16- Day Horse & Cattle Show were also shown. The Rangers contingent performed an impressive torch parade. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s performance mesmerized the crowd, while Arif Lohar along with a group presented traditional folk song ‘Gugni’. Choreographer Wahab Shah and his group presented traditional song ‘May Punjab Prosper Forever’. Fireworks lit up the sky with colourful lights.

The massive participation of citizens in the16-Day Horse & Cattle Show became a unique record. The 16-Day event featured famed international players of international teams from Turkiye, Dubai, Baku, Ukraine, and Ethiopia. The international players by expressing their views on different occasions declared holding of event as excellent.

The citizens immensely enjoyed by watching Shandur Polo matches for the first time in Lahore.

A dog show featuring German shepherd and other superior breed dogs became the special focus of people including children attention being held in Gilani Park. International teams also participated in the 7-Day tent pegging competitions. Exciting competitions of horse riders and tent pegging were held in the Horse & Cattle Show event.

Prominent artists presented an impressive performance in Punjab Cultural Nights of Horse & Cattle Show. A Cultural Night highlighting and featuring cultural activities of Gilgit Baltistan was also celebrated in the show. Competitions for high-yielding dairy animals were also held.

Parks & Horticulture Authority held 2-Day special flowers exhibition. Thousands of citizens visited Gilani Park to witness flowers exhibition. A children festival was also celebrated in Gilani Park. Other attractions included music and food festival, a vintage car show, and a family cycling event. Thousands of families participated in the Family Cyclotron event held from Main Boulevard up to Baghe-e Jinnah. Exciting competitions of Rustam-e Punjab wrestling competitions were held at Minar-i- Pakistan. The famed singers mesmerized the audience in the Sufi festival held at Lahore Fort.

Punjab Industries & Artisan Exhibition relating to industries was held at Expo Centre Lahore. The event set a unique record with the participation of hundreds of thousands of citizens in over 20 major events.

