February 26, 2025

Ride-hailing & delivery: CCP, Yango team discuss initiative of digital platforms

Published February 26, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and Yango International visiting team held a meeting at CCP here to discuss Yango’s ride-hailing, delivery and more services to be offered on digital platforms in Pakistan.

In the meeting, chaired by Salman Amin (Member, Office of International Affairs) and attended by Mr. Mikhail Voronin (Head of Antitrust and Platform Regulation), Andrey Zakataev (Head of International Antitrust Practice) from Yango International, along with Director, Nutshell Communications, presented an overview of Yango’s global operations, highlighting its presence in 37 countries and a user base exceeding 150 million.

The presentation also outlined Yango’s three-tiered ride-hailing model which ensures seamless mobility solutions for customers.

Salman Amin appreciated the entrance of international players like Yango in relevant market in Pakistan. He highlighted that in view of the services and products now increasingly offered globally on digital platforms, therefore the importance of consumer protection and transparency in digital marketing practices has increased significantly for the regulator as well as market players.

He reaffirmed CCP’s commitment for fostering a competitive, open and fair marketplace, recognizing Yango’s entry likely to enhance fair competition in relevant market which will benefit consumers and economy alike.

