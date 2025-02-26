Country shines at Web Summit Qatar 2025

KARACHI: Representing Pakistan’s IT Industry, Umair Nizam, Senior Vice Chairman of P@SHA has apprised that Pakistan made a powerful impact at Web Summit Qatar 2025, one of the world’s leading technology conferences, with a dedicated Pakistan Pavilion showcasing the country’s dynamic IT and tech innovation landscape.

Furthermore, the Pakistan Pavilion was officially inaugurated by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Qatar, Lt Gen Muhammad Aamer (retd); PSEB CEO, Abu Bakar and Senior Vice Chairman of P@SHA, Umair Nizam; marking a significant milestone in strengthening Pakistan-Qatar technology ties. This initiative, led by PSEB and P@SHA, underscores Pakistan’s commitment to expanding its global footprint in the digital economy.

Umair Nizam stressed that the significant market of Qatar is now opening up for the Pakistani IT companies in a meaningful way due to the strides of Pakistani IT industry, which were backed by Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom (MoITT).

